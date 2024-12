Following self-declared interim President Salome Zourabichvili’s speech at Orbeliani Palace, protesters moved to the Georgian Parliament building, where disputed President Mikheil Kavelashvili has just been inaugurated.

After Zourabichvili's briefing was over people came outside Georgian parliament. She briefly went into crowd to meet people. pic.twitter.com/Azmg7ZFytm — Mariam Nikuradze (@mari_nikuradze) December 29, 2024

Some protesters carried red cards allegedly in reference to Kavelashvili’s former football career. Others stated the cards were in protest of the government, which they deem ‘illegitimate’.