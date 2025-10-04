US reportedly summons Georgian ambassador

We are building a newsroom powered by our readers From the repression of queer people and women in North Caucasus to attacks on basic democratic freedoms in the region, we provide fact-based, independent reporting in English. Help us hit 500 members by the end of October Become a member

RFE/RL has reported that Georgia’s ambassador in the US, Tamar Taliashvili, was summoned to the US State Department over Georgian Dream’s accusations that a revolution was being financed in Georgia ‘from Thailand’.

‘We are deeply concerned that senior Georgian government officials are irresponsibly spreading false information spread by the media, which has led to a campaign of harassment and intimidation of the public, which is based entirely on false information’, they quoted the US Embassy in Georgia’s representative responding to their inquiry. The head of Georgia’s State Security Service, Mamuka Mdinaradze, had earlier claimed the American Embassy in Thailand ‘has people in Georgia who are funded for anti-Chinese purposes’. He claimed that ‘95-98%’ of the embassy’s funding was used to support ‘radicals’ against the Georgian government, ‘for revolutionary purposes’.