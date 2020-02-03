Russian journalists demand release of Dagestani colleague Abdulmumin Gadzhiyev

Этот пост доступен на языках: Русский

A number of prominent Russian jour­nal­ists have called for the release of Abdul­mu­min Gadzhiyev, a columnist and editor from Dagh­es­tani newspaper Chernovik, prompting single-person pickets in Moscow in his support.

Over 100 jour­nal­ists and sup­port­ers held single-person pickets outside the Dagh­es­tani Government’s office in Moscow on 29 January calling for Gadzhiyev’s release and for the head of Daghestan, Vladimir Vasiliyev, to weigh in on the situation.

Gadzhiyev, a columnist and editor at Dagh­es­tani newspaper Chernovik, was arrested last June on terror charges.

The protest came after 16 prominent jour­nal­ists from Novaya Gazeta, Meduza, Channel One Kom­m­er­sant, Radio Liberty, Znak.com, Mediazona, and others released a video address on 27 January demanding Gadzhiyev’s release.

Chernovik’s owner, Magdi Kamalov, who was present at 29 January’s protest, told OC Media that jour­nal­ists from Novaya Gazeta, MBKh Media, TV Rain, Ekho Moskvy, and Mediazona took part in the pickets. He said that relatives of another of the detainees in Gadzhiyev’s case, Moscow busi­nessper­son Kemal Tambiyev, also took part.

Activists from Russian rights group Memorial and Amnesty Inter­na­tion­al also attended.

According to Kamalov, the purpose of the picket was to attract national attention to the case. He said col­leagues from national media outlets had for some time been studying Gadzhiyev’s case before speaking col­lec­tive­ly in his support.

Ilya Azar, one of the organ­is­ers of the protest and a jour­nal­ist at Novaya Gazeta, was the first in line to stand in the single-person picket.

Azar told OC Media that support from national media would yield results as Gadzhiyev’s story was currently little known outside of Daghestan.

‘And the [reason for] the silence of the head of Dagestan, Vladimir Vasiliyev, remains incom­pre­hen­si­ble’, he said.

Single-person pickets, where one person holds a protest placard at a time with pro­test­ers often rotating, are a common form of protest in Russia, where larger demon­stra­tions require the per­mis­sion of the author­i­ties.

‘Freedom to Abdulmumin Gadzhiyev’

The video address that sparked the protest was published simul­ta­ne­ous­ly on 27 January on the websites of at least 16 Russian media outlets, including Radio Liberty, Grani.ru, Kom­m­er­sant, Rosbalt, Snob, and Novaya Gazeta.

In it, the jour­nal­ists demanded the ter­mi­na­tion of the ‘absurd’ criminal case against Gadzhiyev.

Irina Shikhman, who hosts YouTube project A Pogovorit?, said it was unac­cept­able to accuse a jour­nal­ist of financing terrorism ‘only because he once inter­viewed a person who was later accused of terrorism’.

‘I believe that the evidence presented in this case […] certainly shows that this case is fab­ri­cat­ed’, Tatyana Fel­gen­hauer, Deputy Editor-in-chief of Ekho Moskvy said.

‘This is a com­plete­ly illogical and delu­sion­al accu­sa­tion based on which a person is facing the prospect of a life sentence’, Alexander Sokolov, a cor­re­spon­dent newspaper Vedomosti said. Sokolov was himself convicted of organ­is­ing an extremist community and spent two years in pre-trial detention before being released due to time served.

‘Jour­nal­ists, civic activists, human rights activists working in the regions are in the most vul­ner­a­ble position, espe­cial­ly when it comes to the North Caucasus’, Ivan Kolpakov, the Editor-in-chief of Meduza said.

Novaya Gazeta jour­nal­ist Irina Gordienko said that ‘for Dagestan, the accu­sa­tion of financing terrorism is tan­ta­mount to planting drugs on [an eth­ni­cal­ly Russian jour­nal­ist] somewhere in Moscow, Barnaul or Novosi­birsk’.

Soon after the video was released, the OSCE rep­re­sen­ta­tive on Media Freedom, Harlem Désir, called for Gadzhiyev’s release on Twitter.

‘I am worried by the extension of arrest of Abdul­mu­min Gadzhiev from Chernovik portal in Dagestan Russia on terrorism charges. Gadzhiev is a jour­nal­ist. He should not be pros­e­cut­ed for his pro­fes­sion­al activ­i­ties. I call for drop of charges against him and for his release’, Désir tweeted.

The authorities’ reaction

On 27 January, Russian MP Sergey Shargunov sent an official letter to the Pros­e­cu­tor General of Russia, Igor Krasnov, asking that his office take over control of Gadzhiyev’s case.

Shargunov wrote that the only evidence against Gadzhiyev was testimony from another suspect in the case which was obtained through torture.

The letter said that Gadzhiyev con­sid­ered his criminal pros­e­cu­tion illegal and had linked it with attempts to hinder his jour­nal­ism.

He called on the Pros­e­cu­tor General to verify the legal grounds of the actions of the inves­ti­gat­ing author­i­ties.

Dmitry Peskov, the press secretary of Russian President Vladimir Putin, reacted by saying on 28 January that he was aware of appeal by jour­nal­ists but that the President’s Admin­is­tra­tion was not familiar with the details of the case.

‘We saw media reports about this […] We don’t know what is the basis of the alle­ga­tions that some testimony was obtained under torture, we don’t know how much they cor­re­spond to reality’, said Peskov.

He insisted that the Pros­e­cu­tor General’s office would verify the legality of Gadzhiyev’s pros­e­cu­tion.

Abdulmumin Gadzhiyev’s case

Abdul­mu­min Gadzhiyev was arrested on 14 June 2017 on charges of financing terrorism and par­tic­i­pat­ing in a terrorist organ­i­sa­tion. Moscow busi­nessper­son Kemal Tambiyev and co-founder of the Ansar charity fund, Abubakar Rizvanov, were arrested on the same grounds.

Gadzhiyev was initially accused of ‘financing terrorism through a con­spir­a­to­r­i­al group in VKontakte called Abdul­mu­min Gadzhiyev’. The evidence for this was testimony from Kemal Tambiyev, who said during his own bail hearing on 16 June that he signed this testimony under the influence of torture.

On 22 July, Gadzhiyev was offi­cial­ly charged but instead of ‘financing terrorism’, the author­i­ties now accused him of joining Chernovik in order to write about a charity run by Abu Umar Sasitlin­skiy.

Sasitlin­skiy has been on an inter­na­tion­al wanted list since 2018 accused of ‘financing terrorism and par­tic­i­pa­tion in a terrorist organ­i­sa­tion’.

On 3 October, police raided the editorial office of Chernovik, and con­fis­cat­ed equipment and jour­nal­ists’ notes.

[Read more on OC Media: Russian author­i­ties raid offices of Daghestan’s Chernovik newspaper]

In the beginning of December, Gadzhiyev filed a complaint with the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) over his detention.

On 31 December, Makhachkala’s Sovietsky District Court extended the pre-trial detention of Gadzhiyev and Rizvanov until 13 March. The Supreme Court of Dagestan upheld this decision on 27 January.