Sixteen-year-old girl murdered in Azerbaijan weeks after ‘wedding’

A 16-year-old girl has been murdered in the southern Azer­bai­jani city of Masalli just two weeks after illegally being wed. The girl’s 19-year-old husband has been arrested on suspicion of murder but has denied his guilt.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs released a statement on Wednesday saying that the body of Fatima Gambarova was delivered to the district hospital with signs of violence earlier that day.

The ministry said that a forensic exam­i­na­tion found injuries on Gambarova’s neck, right arm, and back, and suggested she was strangled.

The district Prosecutor’s Office has opened a criminal case on charges of murder.

The case has sparked a heated dis­cus­sion in Azer­bai­jan over the practice of early marriages. Pictures of the couple’s wedding were spread widely online with many dubbing it ‘the children’s wedding’, as both the bride and the groom looked young.

According to the Interior Ministry, Gambarova married 19-year-old Iman Mammadov two weeks before her death.

Their statement said Mammadov was suspected of stran­gling Gambarova ‘during a dispute arising out of personal rela­tion­ships’, however, during ques­tion­ing, Mamedov denied com­mit­ting the crime.

Vazir Huseynov, a rep­re­sen­ta­tive of Masalli District Council, told Meydan TV on Wednesday that Gambarova was living with her grand­par­ents. Huseynov report­ed­ly said that her parents had divorced and that her mother had re-married.

Women’s rights activist Zumrud Yaghmur told OC Media that according to her source in Masalli, Gambarova and Mammadov had been engaged for two years and had constant conflicts in their rela­tion­ships.

Yagmur said that Gambarova’s funeral took place on Thursday morning.

Elgun Safarov, head of the Infor­ma­tion and Ana­lyt­i­cal Research Depart­ment of the State Committee for Family, Women, and Children Affairs, told Report on Wednesday that the committee was inves­ti­gat­ing the case.

He also noted that Azer­bai­jan had estab­lished a mon­i­tor­ing mechanism to protect children’s rights.

‘Any neglect, violence, or cruel treatment of children is inad­mis­si­ble and, in such cases, those respon­si­ble should be held account­able under the law.’

‘According to Azerbaijan’s leg­is­la­tion and inter­na­tion­al con­ven­tions, in par­tic­u­lar, the Con­ven­tion on the Rights of the Child, minors are reg­is­tered as children and the involve­ment of children in marriage is inad­mis­si­ble. In this regard, criminal liability is provided’, he said.

Under Azer­bai­jani law, only those aged 18 and above can get married.

‘Many more cases’ in the south

Shahla Ismayil, the chair of the Women’s Asso­ci­a­tion for Rational Devel­op­ment, a Baku-based NGO, told OC Media that there was, unfor­tu­nate­ly, no data in Azer­bai­jan regarding early marriages or domestic violence.

‘No records are being kept and there are no attempts to record these cases. There is still an effort to smooth it over and show the public fewer [cases] than there actually are’, she said.

However, she also noted that their mon­i­tor­ing of data from the Interior Ministry ‘already shows an alarming situation not only in early, but also in forced marriages and marriage between relatives’.

Ismayil noted that according to mon­i­tor­ing by their’s and other women’s rights groups, while early marriages were a problem all over Azer­bai­jan, the southern regions had ‘many more cases than other regions’.

‘If you walk into the schools [in these regions], starting from the 7-8th grades, you will not see school­girls in the class­rooms. Their parents don’t let them proceed with their education, and the girls prepare to be brides’, she said.

Ismayil said that even though the inves­ti­ga­tion was ongoing, her previous expe­ri­ence suggested the per­pe­tra­tor was unlikely to be held respon­si­ble.

She said that such young couples ‘def­i­nite­ly are not able to create a family, either phys­i­o­log­i­cal­ly or psy­cho­log­i­cal­ly’.

‘The law sets the age for marriage at 18. This is the minimum threshold, but not optimal […] Before 20, it’s not rational to create families. Obviously, this greatly affects education, espe­cial­ly for girls’, she said.

