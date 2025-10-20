Full-time Social Media Manager

OC Media is looking for a talented and motivated social media manager to join our dynamic and multicultural team.

Minimum Requirements

Fluency in English and Armenian A university degree (Bachelor’s or equivalent) in journalism, communications, social sciences, political sciences, or a related field OR at least 2 years of experience in digital content production. Graphic design skills (ability to create cards and visuals, and work with layouts in Canva). Basic video editing skills Interest and knowledge of the Caucasus region

Key Responsibilities

Manage OC Media’s social media accounts (Instagram, Facebook, X, and Bluesky). Create engaging social media content, including news cards, graphics, and video content. Contribute to the production of marketing materials. Support the development and implementation of OC Media’s social media and audience growth strategies.

Good to have:

Previous experience in journalism. Connection with Armenian diaspora communities. Experience in multimedia storytelling Experience with basic motion graphics

What We Offer

An opportunity to work in a supportive, multinational editorial team.

A salary of €1,000–€1,400 gross per month, depending on experience.

Funds for relocation if necessary.

How to Apply

Please send your application to [email protected] with the subject line: Social Media Manager / Your Name.

Your application should include:

Your CV.

Samples of your previous work

A cover letter explaining your motivation and why you are a strong fit for the role.

The position is based in Tbilisi or Yerevan, however remote work may be possible for an exceptional candidate.

Application deadline: 15 Nov