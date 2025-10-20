Work For Us
Full-time Social Media Manager
OC Media is looking for a talented and motivated social media manager to join our dynamic and multicultural team.
Minimum Requirements
- Fluency in English and Armenian
- A university degree (Bachelor’s or equivalent) in journalism, communications, social sciences, political sciences, or a related field OR at least 2 years of experience in digital content production.
- Graphic design skills (ability to create cards and visuals, and work with layouts in Canva).
- Basic video editing skills
- Interest and knowledge of the Caucasus region
Key Responsibilities
- Manage OC Media’s social media accounts (Instagram, Facebook, X, and Bluesky).
- Create engaging social media content, including news cards, graphics, and video content.
- Contribute to the production of marketing materials.
- Support the development and implementation of OC Media’s social media and audience growth strategies.
Good to have:
- Previous experience in journalism.
- Connection with Armenian diaspora communities.
- Experience in multimedia storytelling
- Experience with basic motion graphics
What We Offer
- An opportunity to work in a supportive, multinational editorial team.
- A salary of €1,000–€1,400 gross per month, depending on experience.
- Funds for relocation if necessary.
How to Apply
Please send your application to [email protected] with the subject line: Social Media Manager / Your Name.
Your application should include:
- Your CV.
- Samples of your previous work
- A cover letter explaining your motivation and why you are a strong fit for the role.
The position is based in Tbilisi or Yerevan, however remote work may be possible for an exceptional candidate.
Application deadline: 15 Nov