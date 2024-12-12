South Ossetia Staff Writer

OC Media is seeking a part-time (25%) staff writer to cover developments in South Ossetia.

We are seeking a part-time journalist to work remotely from Tskhinvali or from OC Media’s office in Tbilisi. This is an opportunity to join a dynamic and multinational team, working directly under the editor-in-chief with opportunities to learn and develop professionally.

Extensive experience or qualifications in journalism are not necessarily required; the successful candidate will have the opportunity to learn from our experienced editorial team.

OC Media is an equal opportunity employer and we encourage people from all backgrounds and those with disabilities to apply.

Responsibilities

The successful candidate will be expected to:

Work part-time with 25% workload.

Follow developments in South Ossetia and provide daily updates on current events (five days per week).

Pitch and develop story ideas.

Write news articles about South Ossetia.

Write in-depth feature stories and other long-form journalistic articles about South Ossetia.

Work closely with Abkhaz, Armenian, Azerbaijani, Georgian, and North Caucasian colleagues on joint stories.

Take comments from all actors relevant to a story (including the government, civil society, and others).

If based in South Ossetia, conduct fieldwork.

Appear on the Caucasus Digest Podcast to discuss current events in South Ossetia.

Write newsletters for subscribers providing analysis and/or personal opinions on events in South Ossetia.

Be flexible in their work hours, working late or on weekends when events require (compensated with additional time off).

Follow OC Media’s security and social media and impartiality guidelines at all times.

The OC Media team will provide training and guidance to the successful candidate in all aspects of the responsibilities listed above.

Requirements

The successful candidate will have:

A working knowledge of the Russian language.

A demonstrated interest in and passion for journalism.

The ability to think critically and remain unbiased.

An understanding of the political and social landscape in South Ossetia.

A commitment to OC Media’s values.

Desirable skills

The following skills would be an asset but are not essential:

The ability to speak and write in English.

Prior experience or education in journalism.

A network of contacts.

Knowledge of the Ossetian language.

Experience with photography.

Knowledge of image and video editing software such as Adobe Photoshop, Lightroom, and Adobe Premiere.

Knowledge of data journalism.

What we offer

Remuneration of $400–$600 gross per month, depending on experience, with the prospect of an increase in the future.

Flexible leave.

Health insurance if based in Tbilisi.

Paid maternity/paternity leave.

Opportunities for professional development.

To apply, please write to [email protected] (subject: South Ossetia staff writer) and include:

Your CV;

A cover letter in English or Russian;

Contact details of two references (name, position, email, phone number).

Please note that incomplete applications will not receive a response.

Applications will be considered on a rolling basis until a suitable candidate is selected.

Start date: Flexible.