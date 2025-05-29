Thursday, 29 May 2025

Armenia * On Tuesday, Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan had several meetings on the sidelines of the Yerevan Dialogue Forum, including with his Hungarian counterpart Péter Szijjártó. They discussed bilateral issues and ‘expressed hope that the opening of diplomatic representations’ in the two countries would provide ‘additional impetus for advancing the cooperation’. * During the forum, Szijjártó commented on Hungary’s blocking of non-lethal military aid to Armenia from the European Peace Faci