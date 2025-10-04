Two more protest organisers arrested

We are building a newsroom powered by our readers From the repression of queer people and women in North Caucasus to attacks on basic democratic freedoms in the region, we provide fact-based, independent reporting in English. Help us hit 500 members by the end of October Become a member

Police have stormed the area in front of parliament, where a small group of protesters remained, arresting two more protest organisers, UNM member Irakli Nadiradze and opposition figure Murtaz Zodelava.

Zodelava was one of those who were named as members of the 4 October protest’s organisation committee by Paata Burchuladze. He was also the one who called on demonstrators to march toward the Presidential Palace in the early evening, after which they tried to storm the building.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs said they had launched an investigation towards 4 October events under four articles, including attempted overthrow of the constitutional order, group violence, seizure or blocking of a strategic facility, and damage or destruction of property.