Two more protest organisers arrested
Police have stormed the area in front of parliament, where a small group of protesters remained, arresting two more protest organisers, UNM member Irakli Nadiradze and opposition figure Murtaz Zodelava.
Zodelava was one of those who were named as members of the 4 October protest’s organisation committee by Paata Burchuladze. He was also the one who called on demonstrators to march toward the Presidential Palace in the early evening, after which they tried to storm the building.
The Ministry of Internal Affairs said they had launched an investigation towards 4 October events under four articles, including attempted overthrow of the constitutional order, group violence, seizure or blocking of a strategic facility, and damage or destruction of property.