Freelance Illustrator

OC Media is looking for a freelance digital illustrator to create covers for feature stories and op-eds.

About the role

We publish in-depth reporting and analysis from across the Caucasus, and we’re looking for an illustrator who can bring our stories to life visually. You’ll work closely with our editorial team to produce 5–7 illustrations a month with a fast turnaround (2–4 days max per illustration).

What we’re looking for

Someone who is organised and reliable and has an understanding of political context across the Caucasus. Experience working in a digital collage style is essential. Experience with political or editorial illustration is a strong plus.

Location: fully remote freelance position.

Compensation

€40–€60 per illustration, depending on experience.

How to apply

Send your CV and portfolio profile to [email protected] by 30 April 2026.