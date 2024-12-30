Georgia live updates | New president approves repressive laws as protests continue

Kavelashvili takes presidential oath as Zourabichvili condemns inauguration as a ‘parody’
Media was prohibited from taking photos or videoing the ceremony, which also featured no foreign diplomats.
We continue our live coverage of the fallout and widespread protests over Georgia’s EU accession U-turn.
Protesters against the inauguration of disputed Georgian President Mikeheil Kavelashvili. Photo: Mariam Nikuradze/OC Media.
