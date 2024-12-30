Media logo
Georgia live updates | New president approves repressive laws as protests continue
We continue our live coverage of the fallout and widespread protests over Georgia’s EU accession U-turn.

Protesters against the inauguration of disputed Georgian President Mikeheil Kavelashvili. Photo: Mariam Nikuradze/OC Media.

Avatar
by OC Media

Kavelashvili says Georgia will enter EU by 2030

Avatar
by OC Media

Lavrov praises Georgian Dream’s policies

Avatar
by OC Media

Kavelashvili signs controversial amendments into law

Avatar
by OC Media

At least 5 protests scheduled to take place this evening

Avatar
by OC Media

US Senator: US will not give up on Georgia

Avatar
by OC Media

Key events from yesterday:

Georgia’s EU U-turn
Georgia
Georgian Dream
Georgia–EU Relations

