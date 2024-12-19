23 ‘politically biased observers’ identified during Georgia’s parliamentary elections

Yesterday, the European Platform for Democratic Elections (EPDE), in cooperation with researcher Eto Buziashvili, Research Associate of the Atlantic Council’s DFRLab, published a report identifying 23 ‘politically biased observers’ who ‘helped whitewash the fraudulent 2024 Georgian Parliamentary Election’.

The report highlighted that in particular, representatives from Western democracies and members of the European, national, and regional parliaments from Germany, France, Poland, Spain, as well as from Hungary, were incorporated ‘to create a veneer of legitimacy’.

The EPDE strongly condemned the involvement of these politically biased observers, and called on the international community to impose sanctions, review the Code of Conduct for elected and appointed officials, support independent election monitoring organisations, and to review cooperation and funding with organisations who deploy fake observers.