Kadyrov’s 17-year-old son Adam marries granddaughter of political ally in elaborate wedding

The 17-year-old son of Chechen Head Ramzan Kadyrov, Adam, has been married to a local girl named only as Medni, reportedly a relative of Adam Delimkhanov, an MP from Chechnya and close ally of Ramzan Kadyrov.

The large-scale wedding took place over three consecutive days, from Thursday to Saturday, in the village of Akhmat-Yurt (formerly Tsentoroy), the ancestral home of the Kadyrov family in Chechnya.

According to unconfirmed reports, Adam Kadyrov married the daughter of Chechen Senator Suleiman Geremeev, who is a close ally of Ramzan Kadyrov and is a cousin of Russian MP Adam Delimkhanov. The ceremony was preceded by a Muslim religious marriage (nikah), which allegedly took place a year earlier — on 8 June 2024.

Preparations for the official celebration lasted several months, with invitations sent to delegations from Middle Eastern countries, including to the UAE Ambassador to Russia Mohamed Ahmed Al Jaber, who interrupted his vacation in Abu Dhabi to fly to the Chechen capital Grozny on Friday to congratulate Kadyrov’s third son, according to Russian independent media outlet Novaya Gazeta Europe, citing a source in the Russian Foreign Ministry.

The wedding was reportedly postponed twice — some sources linked this to Ramzan Kadyrov’s desire to arrange a private meeting between Adam Kadyrov and Russian President Vladimir Putin. In addition, Ramzan Kadyrov allegedly planned to marry Adam Kadyrov off last summer on the same day as his elder brother Zelimkhan (Eli), but the Kremlin reportedly did not approve due to Adam Kadyrov’s age.

Ramzan Kadyrov wrote on his Telegram channel that Putin personally congratulated the family on the event. In his message, he expressed his ‘sincere gratitude’ for Putin’s call.

During the celebration, unexpected details caught the attention of the media: on Adam Kadyrov’s wrist, journalists noticed a Jacob & Co. Billionaire Ashoka watch, encrusted with 320 diamonds, with an estimated value of approximately $27.7 million. According to calculations by Maria Pevchikh, head of investigations at the Russian activist organisation Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK), an average local resident would need to work for over 1,500 years without spending anything to accumulate such a sum.

Among the guests was the commander of the Akhmat special forces unit, Apti Alaudinov, whose watch also drew attention. It is presumed to be a Badollet Observatoire 1872 Chronograph, with a price range from €165,000 ($190,00) to €272,000 ($320,000).

In addition, video footage from the celebration shows the underaged Adam Kadyrov behind the wheel of a limited-edition Mercedes-Benz G-Class in Agave Green. Fewer than 500 units of this model have been produced and it has been officially banned from import into Russia. Its estimated price tag is around $190,000.

The video also shows Adam Kadyrov firing a golden pistol into the air. The shot was accompanied by applause and security detail. The use of firearms by minors is prohibited in Russia, as is celebratory gunfire with live weapons.

Since June 2023, Adam Kadyrov has held several official positions: he heads Ramzan Kadyrov’s security service, and in April 2025 he became Secretary of the Security Council of the republic and curator of the regional Ministry of Internal Affairs, as well as curator of the special forces university. He has also been awarded a number of state orders and holds the title of Hero of the Chechen Republic.



