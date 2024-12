The US, along with 37 other OSCE member states, has invited Georgia to ‘engage in a constructive dialogue on an issue critical to its government and people: safeguarding the fundamental freedoms of peaceful demonstration and media’, as part of the OSCE’s Vienna Mechanism.

Together with 37 other OSCE participating States we invite Georgia to engage in a constructive dialogue on an issue critical to its government and people:

Safeguarding the fundamental freedoms of peaceful demonstration and media.#OSCEViennaMechanism pic.twitter.com/JgYjsB27J7 — U.S. Mission to OSCE (@usosce) December 20, 2024