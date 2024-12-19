Adigeni employee fired, reportedly for political reasons

Yesterday, the head of the Adigeni Municipality Council, Mikheil Butskhrikidze, was dismissed from his job, local media reported.

According to the media on Wednesday, Butskhrikidze wrote on Facebook that he distanced himself from the ruling Georgian Dream’s decision to suspend the European integration process, and also condemned the violent crackdown on peaceful protests by citizens. A day later, he was dismissed from the council.

According to the statement of firing the reasons were cited from the three articles of Law of Georgia on Public Service – ‘essence of dismissal of officers’, ‘mandatory grounds for the dismissal of an officer’ and ‘other grounds for dismissing officers’, specifically ‘due to the state of health and/or long-term incapacity for work’.