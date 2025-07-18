Daghestani Head Melikov urges district chief not avoid responsibility for mass water poisoning by going to war

Join the voices Aliyev wants to silence. For over eight years, OC Media has worked with fearless journalists from Azerbaijan — some of whom now face decades behind bars — to bring you the stories the regime is afraid will get out.



Daghestani Head Sergei Melikov has publicly appealed to Farid Akhmedov, the chief of the Magaramkent district, urging him not to leave his post or attempt to join the full-scale war in Ukraine. According to Melikov, Akhmedov must first take responsibility for the public health crisis caused by contaminated drinking water that has infected hundreds of residents, mostly children.

Melikov made the statement on Wednesday during a meeting on water supply issues. A video of his remarks was published on the official Telegram channel of the regional government.

‘I strongly urge the head of the Magaramkent district not to approach military recruitment centres or commanders of volunteer formations participating in the special military operation, asking to be accepted into military service. First, answer for what has happened’, Melikov said.

The outbreak was first reported on 7 July. According to the latest official data, 450 people in Daghestan were affected, including 422 children. All cases were linked to the consumption of water contaminated with E. coli, which entered the water supply through the Jepel–Magaramkent pipeline. Construction of the pipeline began in 2004 and was supposed to be completed by 2013. However, according to Melikov, the project was never put into operation.

Melikov emphasised that ₽228 million ($3 million) had been spent on the pipeline, yet it failed to deliver safe drinking water.

‘It is necessary to check how these millions were spent. In addition, the effectiveness of the district leadership under the head of the municipality should be evaluated’, he said.

According to national public health agency Rospotrebnadzor, the infection spread after untreated water from the Samur River entered the system due to a rupture in the pipeline. The water had not undergone disinfection in either the reservoir or the network, resulting in the outbreak. A criminal case has been opened under charges of providing services that do not meet safety requirements. The only named suspect so far is Renat Khalidov, director of the district’s municipal utility service. No formal charges have been brought against Akhmedov.

Akhmedov has served as head of the Magaramkent district since 2010.

In June, the head of Makhachkala's municipal administration, Yusup Umavov, resigned, and his resignation was immediately accepted by Melikov. Following the resignation, the regional head harshly criticised Umavov’s performance, citing ‘a huge number of complaints’ from residents.

Earlier, Melikov faced criticism from relatives of Kurban Dalgatov, who died in a police station. Despite promising that those responsible would face justice, several of the accused in the case were mobilised and sent to the war.





