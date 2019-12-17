Afghan refugees struggle to make a living in Azerbaijan

Hundreds of Afghan refugees in Azer­bai­jan often find them­selves stuck in legal limbo and mired in poverty. For many who are supported by the UN, dwindling funding and a lack of tailored inter­ven­tion threaten to com­pli­cate their situation further.

‘I escaped the Taliban’s oppres­sion. After my father, mother, and brother were killed, I left Kabul.’

Since leaving Afghanistan 13 years ago, Kandagha Amiri, 46, has lived in Azer­bai­jan, where has received asylum. He told OC Media that since his arrival he has not once thought of returning to Afghanistan.

Amiri is one of more than 600 Afghan refugees living in Azer­bai­jan — a similar number are asylum-seekers without official refugee status. Due to a complex legal structure that straddles both gov­ern­ment and UN insti­tu­tions, many have found them­selves lacking even the most basic living pro­vi­sions.

Afghans make up the largest group of asylum seekers and refugees in Azer­bai­jan according to data from the UNHCR, the UN’s refugee agency.

The Amiris

Once Kandagha Amiri received a permanent residence permit and was legally allowed to work, the former farmer took a series of manual labour jobs, working as a courier. He also met a young Azer­bai­jani woman, Shahla. The couple married in 2007 and had two daughters.

But those days are over.

A decline in Kandagha’s health has left him incapable of doing the types of jobs he once did. Amiri is diabetic and has suffered two strokes. His wife too is unem­ployed as she also suffers from a number of chronic health con­di­tions.

The Amiri family receives a monthly stipend of ₼215 ($125) from the UNHCR. Kandagha also receives certain med­ica­tions for free but says he has not been able to obtain some essential medicines for his diabetes.

‘The poly­clin­ic says they don’t have any’, he says.

‘We have to pay ₼150 ($88) of the ₼215 provided by the UN to cover rent and utilities for the house’, he says. He also complains that the provision of certain home goods, such as clothing, blankets, and toi­letries has ceased for the past three years, squeezing their budget even further.

Shahla laments the low monthly allowance provided by the UN and the fact that her family does not receive targeted social aid from the Ministry of Labour and Social Pro­tec­tion.

According to the ministry’s chief spokesper­son, Fazil Talibov, foreign family members per­ma­nent­ly residing in Azer­bai­jan are also con­sid­ered when assigning social assis­tance.

‘The procedure for applying and assigning targeted state social aid is done through the VEMTAS e-infra­struc­ture. A citizen may also approach the relevant depart­ments of the ministry, depending on their reg­is­tered address’, he told OC Media.

Amiri’s daughters are aged eleven and nine; both are in school. According to Shahla, the UN pre­vi­ous­ly provided the family ₼300 ($175) per year for both girls to help buy school supplies. But now the money has stopped.

According to a spokesper­son for the UNHCR in Azer­bai­jani, the organ­i­sa­tion dis­trib­utes annual cash transfers to refugee families to enable them to buy school uniforms and other school supplies for their children at the beginning of each school year.

‘This assis­tance used to cover all refugee families including those with children of Azer­bai­jani nation­al­i­ty at primary or secondary schools’, the spokesper­son told OC Media. But, they added, in 2019, due to scarcity of funding, the UNHCR was not able to include children with Azer­bai­jani nation­al­i­ty from such mixed refugee families into the list of school allowance ben­e­fi­cia­ries.

Even for those who continued to receive funds, the UNHCR was forced to reduce the amount per child from ₼150–₼200 ($90–$120) to ₼100 ($59) ’.

The Khaliqs

Abdul Khaliq, 40, also fled the war in Afghanistan. He has been living in Azer­bai­jan since 2006. He has no reg­is­tered legal address. Therefore, the State Migration Service cannot issue a residence permit for him and he cannot legally work.

The UN has issued a document con­firm­ing Abdullah's asylum, which prevents his depor­ta­tion from Azer­bai­jan. He used to be reg­is­tered at his mother-in-law's address until she sold the house.

Neither he nor his family could register after­wards. He has been living in Azer­bai­jan since 2006.

A former vegetable seller in Afghanistan, now he does odd jobs, including gardening, to try to make ends meet.

Abdul's wife Matanat is Azer­bai­jani. She is also unem­ployed.

‘We pay ₼100 ($59) in rent monthly for our home. We are now delaying [paying rent] for the second month in a row due to a lack of money. My daughter goes to school, but I can't send my son Mohammed to school because I can't afford to meet his needs.’

Abdul says the family cannot afford even the most basic school supplies for their son.

The Khaliqs’ nine-year-old daughter goes to school in a neigh­bour­ing village; the family pays a bus fare of ₼25 ($15) each month for this — equiv­a­lent to a quarter of their rent.

A spokesper­son for the Ministry of Education told OC Media that in cases where schooling presents a large or insur­mount­able financial burden for a family, they may be eligible for funds to alleviate the situation.

When OC Media inquired why Abdul Khaliq did apply for his aid, he said that neither he nor his wife knew how, as no one had explained the process to them.

Abdul's wife, Matanat, says that she had applied to the Ministry of Labour and Social Pro­tec­tion for social benefits. ‘I was told that I need to get a residence cer­tifi­cate so that I could be granted an allowance.’

The ministry’s public relations depart­ment admitted that no financial assis­tance was provided to those without a legal address.

Elgun Safarov, the head of the Infor­ma­tion and Ana­lyt­i­cal Research Depart­ment of the State Committee on Family, Women and Children, told OC Media that Afghan refugees should consider coming to them for help.

‘We can support them when they apply. At various times, we have been involved in educating people who have been excluded from education and providing school supplies to dis­ad­van­taged families’, he said. ‘The purpose of the state is to protect the rights and interests of children.’

However, no such aid has yet been delivered to the Afghan refugees that spoke to OC Media, since none have yet applied for it.

The root of the problem

Without being reg­is­tered, refugees in Azer­bai­jan are not legally allowed to obtain employ­ment or sign a contract. Without reg­is­tra­tion, they are inel­i­gi­ble for almost all gov­ern­ment services. Without reg­is­tra­tion, they are not permitted to even purchase a phone sim card.

This is not because refugees are invisible to the gov­ern­ment. The UNHCR provides infor­ma­tion on the place of temporary residence of all refugees to the State Migration Service.

But this infor­ma­tion is not used to organise a formal reg­is­tra­tion with the relevant author­i­ties. Instead, it is used only by law enforce­ment agencies to monitor refugees.

Sanuber Heydarova is a social worker who was con­tract­ed by the UNHCR to work with Afghan migrants in 2017. She told OC Media that before providing social services, each family was assessed with a set of pre­de­ter­mined questions.

‘Families were unhappy with these questions’, she says. ‘People were not asked what they needed.’

She went on to explain that instead of asking the families about the specifics of their situation, they were instead asked very basic one-size-fits-all questions about how much food they consumed and their family finances.

In 2019, roughly 170 refugee families received a monthly sub­sis­tence allowance from the UNHCR.

But, according to Heydarova, this does not address the root of their problems. The main problem for such families, she told OC Media, is health, education, and employ­ment. All of which are tied to reg­is­tra­tion and legal status.

The UNHCR is currently advo­cat­ing for the Azer­bai­jani Gov­ern­ment to provide a right to work for all refugees in the country at both the leg­isla­tive and practical admin­is­tra­tive level.

While the gov­ern­ment has made some indi­ca­tion it may change its policy, time will tell if this comes to fruition.