Aliyev receives Vietnamese Communist Party General Secretary Lâm

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has received the General Secretary of Vietnam’s Communist Party, Tô Lâm, in Baku. The two have signed several agreements.

Aliyev received Lâm on Thursday. In Vietnam’s political system, the general secretary of the Communist Party is the highest office in the country.

During a meeting that day, Aliyev and Lâm discussed diplomatic ties and the adoption of a strategic partnership declaration. They also discussed energy and joint investments projects and ‘exchanged views on collaboration in areas such as security, defence, and combating cybercrime’.

According to a statement about the meeting published by the Azerbaijani presidential administration, Lâm and his delegation ‘expressed interest’ in diversifying their export routes.

The statement went on to say that both sides recalled episodes of occupation in their respective histories, and that ‘Azerbaijan had suffered from Armenian occupation for nearly 30 years, regaining its territorial integrity and sovereignty through the Patriotic War’.

Lâm has also invited Aliyev to visit Vietnam, which he accepted.

In addition to signing a joint statement on establishing strategic partnership between their countries, Lâm and Aliyev also oversaw the signing of several other documents and agreements, including an energy cooperation memorandum of understanding between Azerbaijan’s Energy Ministry and Vietnam’s Industry Ministry, and a defence cooperation memorandum of understanding between their respective defence ministries.

Azerbaijan’s SOCAR, the state petrol company, also signed a memorandum of understanding with Vietnam’s own state energy supplier.



