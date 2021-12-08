fbpx
Support Us
Флаг России Русский English flag English

Assailants fire at a bus carrying schoolchildren in Ingushetia 

8 December 2021
Damage sustained by the minibus carrying the children. Image via Mash Gor telegram channel.
The link is copied
Support Us
A bus carrying fifteen schoolchildren were attacked by unidentified assailants in the Republic of Ingushetia. They opened fire at the bus and beat the driver with sticks.
 
According to the Ingushetia’s Investigative Department, on the evening of 7 December, unknown assailants in two separate cars opened fire at a minibus carrying 15 schoolchildren from a local school in the village of Ekajevo. The attackers then physically assaulted the 32-year-old driver and fled the scene. 

No child was injured during the incident, while the driver received medical attention shortly after, according to the investigation. 

Ingushetia’s Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA) reported that the attack was motivated by a dispute between local residents and the bus driver. The Ministry refused to issue details about the incident, or information about the victim and the alleged assailants. 

The Ministry also reported that work was underway to identify all the circumstances around the incident. 

According to a report by the Regional Public Prosecutor’s Office, the MIA initiated criminal proceedings against the alleged culprits, on grounds of ‘hooliganism’ and ‘wilful destruction of property’. 

The Public Prosecutor also launched a separate investigation into the attack and is reportedly verifying whether the bus driver was compliant with federal legislation regarding the transportation of minors.

By OC Media

Related Posts

Parents rally after Armenian parliamentary speaker says POWs ‘no longer exist’ for him
Armenia

Parents rally after Armenian parliamentary speaker says POWs ‘no longer exist’ for him

Turkish Prosecutor General closes investigation into death of Bayram Mammadov
Bayram Mammadov

Turkish Prosecutor General closes investigation into death of Bayram Mammadov

Armenia opposition aides claim they were ‘attacked’ by ruling party MPs
Armenia

Armenia opposition aides claim they were ‘attacked’ by ruling party MPs

Fierce, independent journalism

Let’s be honest, the media situation in the Caucasus is grim. Every day we are accused of ‘serving the enemy’ whoever that enemy may be. Our journalists have been harassed, arrested, beaten, and exiled. But nevertheless, we persevere. For us this is a labour of love. Unfortunately, we cannot run OC Media on love alone, journalism is expensive and funding is scarce. Our sole mission is to serve the interests of all peoples of the region. You can support us today for as little as $1 a month and join us in the fight for a better Caucasus.

Support Us