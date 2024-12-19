Media logo

Beaten, detained protesters receive verbal warnings from judges

Avatar
by OC Media

Yesterday, 21-year-old Bilal Duishvili, who was arrested and beaten at a pro-European rally on 4 December, was given a verbal warning by Judge Zviad Tsekvava, local media reported. He was charged with petty hooliganism and disobeying police orders.

On the same day, Tbilisi City Court Judge Nino Enukidze found 19-year-old Sandro Bukia, who was arrested near Rustaveli metro station on 7 December, guilty of disobeying a police officer and issued him a verbal warning.

When Bukia was arrested, his mother told the riot police that her son had epilepsy, but they ignored her and arrested the boy anyway. Bukia’s relatives told the media that the young man was also severely beaten by law enforcement officers.

Since the court hearings of those arrested during the protests began, only a few of them have been given verbal warnings, while have been fined and sent to prison for a few days.

Avatar
OC Media
2892 articles0 Followers

Open Caucasus Media brings you news, commentary, multimedia, and podcasts from the North and South Caucasus.

Related Articles

List is empty

Most Popular

News Stories

Kavelashvili takes presidential oath as Zourabichvili condemns inauguration as a ‘parody’

Georgia live updates | Kavelashvili inaugurated against a backdrop of protests

Georgia live updates | US sanctions Ivanishvili ahead of Kavelashvili’s inauguration

US sanctions Bidzina Ivanishvili

Daghestani pre-trial detention centre sends six women to fight in Ukraine

Pashinyan and Lukashenka argue during EAEU session

Azerbaijani MP says ‘Russian side must apologise’ for plane crash

Georgia live updates | Increasing calls for sanctions as inauguration day approaches

Show more
Media logoSubscribe to our newsletter

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo
Copyright © 2024 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Subscribe to our newsletter