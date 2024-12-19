Media logo

Bundestag foreign affairs chief slams EU’s ‘hesitation’ on Georgia, praises US sanctions

by OC Media

In apparent response to the latest US sanctions on Bidzina Ivanishvili, Michael Roth, the outgoing Chair of the Bundestag’s Foreign Affairs Committee, has criticised the EU for what he described as its reluctance to defend democracy in Georgia in a timely manner.

‘When will we FINALLY take more responsibility for peace and security on our own continent? While the EU and its member states hesitate and talk, the USA is taking action against the attack on freedom and democracy in Georgia!’, Roth wrote on X, thanking the US government for taking action against the Georgian government.

Editor‘s Picks

