On Thursday, Apti Alaudinov, commander of the Akhmat special forces, spoke to students of the law faculty of Moscow State University (MSU). During the meeting, he criticised US President Donald Trump, saying that he is ‘not only an enemy of Russia, he is an enemy of humanity’.

Alaudinov noted that Trump, being a businessman and economist, seeks to enrich America and does not wish anything good for Russia. He claimed that Trump is unable to deal with the conflict in Ukraine, the situation in the Middle East and the confrontation with China at the same time. According to him, Trump is trying to deal with too many situations simultaneously, which is beyond the capacity of any state.

Alaudinov also expressed the opinion that it makes no sense for Trump to continue to ‘pour money’ into Ukraine, as he is unable to ensure its victory over Russia. Quoting Russian President Vladimir Putin, Alaudinov said that the root cause of the military conflict must be addressed, and stated that if the conditions initially discussed are not met, Russia will pursue its maximalist war goals.



The statements came against the backdrop of a recent telephone conversation between Putin and Trump on 12 February. During the conversation, the two leaders discussed the full-scale war in Ukraine, the situation in the Middle East, energy, and artificial intelligence. Trump said he was ready for a face-to-face meeting with Putin, but details of the upcoming meeting have not yet been disclosed

Following reports of possible peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, Russian MP Adam Delimkhanov claimed that the US is using Ukraine for its geopolitical interests as it seeks to weaken and divide Russia. Referring to controversial US economist Jeffrey Sachs, Delimkhanov said that Washington’s policy is bringing the country closer to disaster, and the US’s ultimate goal is to break up Russia along ethnic lines, similar to the collapse of the USSR. He also stressed that under Putin’s leadership and with the support of Chechen head Ramzan Kadyrov, Russia intends to defend its independence and sovereignty, bringing its full-scale invasion of Ukraine to an end on its own terms.

Kadyrov has previously repeatedly expressed his opposition to peace talks with Ukraine on the terms being currently discussed, but has not specified which terms he disagrees with. He has emphasised the need to achieve all the set goals of the ‘special military operation’, using Russia’s term for its full-scale war, and expressed confidence in Russia’s victory. Kadyrov also has repeatedly criticised Western countries for interfering in the conflict and supporting Ukraine, calling their actions destructive and directed against Russia.

