CoE Secretary General meets with Ivanishvili

by OC Media

Yesterday, the Secretary General of the Council of Europe, Alain Berset, reportedly met with the founder and honorary chair of the ruling Georgian Dream party, Bidzina Ivanishvili. The details of the meeting are unknown.

Earlier that same day, Berset met with other high-ranking Georgian Dream officials, including Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze.

Today, Berset posted on X that he had an ‘open and constructive exchange with the opposition party Unity — National Movement’.

Berset will also reportedly meet with the other three main opposition groups, Strong Georgia, the Coalition for Change, and For Georgia.

