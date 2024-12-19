CoE Secretary General meets with Ivanishvili

Yesterday, the Secretary General of the Council of Europe, Alain Berset, reportedly met with the founder and honorary chair of the ruling Georgian Dream party, Bidzina Ivanishvili. The details of the meeting are unknown.

Earlier that same day, Berset met with other high-ranking Georgian Dream officials, including Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze.

Today, Berset posted on X that he had an ‘open and constructive exchange with the opposition party Unity — National Movement’.

Open and constructive exchange with the opposition party Unity - National Movement @UNMGeorgia. A necessary discussion to listen to their demands and address the current democratic challenges in #Georgia. #CoE — Alain Berset (@alain_berset) December 19, 2024

Berset will also reportedly meet with the other three main opposition groups, Strong Georgia, the Coalition for Change, and For Georgia.