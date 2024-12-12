Media logo

Current and former members of Tbilisi Conservatoire condemn violence against protesters

by OC Media

Students, professors, alumni, concertmasters, and administrative staff of the Tbilisi State Conservatoire released a statement condemning the violence against young people participating in  pro-EU protests.

‘The European choice is guaranteed by Article 78 of our country's constitution’, the statement read, which as of 16:00 Tbilisi time has been signed by over 400 people.

Among the signatories are two former rectors of the Conservatoire, as well as two members of the Academic Council, the head of the Quality Assurance Service, and the director of the library. The statement followed protests near the Conservatoire building. According to Publika, the demands include the release of a detained Conservatoire student, Anri Kakabadze, and other demonstrators. Protesters also demanded from the Conservatoire's rector to condemn Georgian Dream’s EU U-turn.

Editor‘s Picks

