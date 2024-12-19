Demonstration held in Tkibuli in support of fired miners

Several dozen people have gathered in Tkibuli in western Georgia to protest against the dismissals of miners from the Saknashshiri mining company.

Netgazeti reported that citizens from Tbilisi also arrived in Tkibuli today to express solidarity.

According to local media, Saknakhshiri fired 38 miners at the end of 2024. Some miners believe that their dismissal was politically motivated, because they supported Georgia’s European future and attended demonstrations.OC Media reported in December that Saknakhshiri was a Georgian-Ukrainian group and the sole coal mining company in Georgia. It has been wholly owned by Steel International Trading Company LLC since September 2019.