Several demonstrations are scheduled to take place today across Georgia, including in Tbilisi, Batumi, Tkibuli, Kutaisi, and Zugdidi.

They include the standard protest in front of the Georgian Parliament in Tbilisi at 19:00, a demonstration in solidarity with Tkibuli miners in front of their City Hall at 14:00, and a protest in front of Batumi’s Constitutional Court at 19:00.