Media logo
Kabarda–Balkaria

Employees of Nalchik sanatorium accused of infecting patients with HIV and hepatitis C

Avatar
by Elizaveta Chukharova
The building of sanatorium. Photo: social media.
The building of sanatorium. Photo: social media.

The Trump/Musk cuts could shut us down — permanently

You can help us survive with a monthly membership or a single donation for as little as $5. In a world drowning in disinformation, your support means we can continue bringing you the real, fact-checked stories that matter.

Become a member

The local Prosecutor’s Office has accused a sanatorium in Kabarda–Balkaria of mass infecting its patients by violating sanitary and epidemiological regulations. At least 71 patients were infected with hepatitis C, and an additional five patients with HIV.

According to the investigation, the infections occurred between September 2022 and November 2023 at the Medis sanatorium. The Prosecutor’s Office now intends to take the case to court.

According to Russia’s Federal Service for the Oversight of Consumer Protection and Welfare (Rospotrebnadzor), at least 272 people across Russia – relatives of those treated at the sanatorium in Nalchik — are still at risk of infection.

The investigative authorities said the Medis sanatorium systematically used non-sterile medical instruments, re-used disposable items, and did not follow disinfection and sterilisation requirements. In addition, patients were not subjected to mandatory control for acute infectious diseases before any procedures were carried out.

In connection with the alleged violations, the general director of the sanatorium, a neurologist, and a nurse were charged with criminal responsibility for causing mass illness through negligence. The nurse is also being charged with infecting another person with HIV due to improper performance of her professional duties.

The names of those being charged have not yet been officially disclosed, but based on previous reporting, OC Media can report that the defendants are Medis director Ruslan Ozrokov, 65, neurologist and neuropathologist Mukhadin Uzdenov, 69, and nurse Marianna Aloeva, 49.

The Medis sanatorium was located on the third floor of the former Olympus sanatorium building in Nalchik. The facility provided paid medical services to patients from across Russia.

According to Russian law, Medis was inspected every four years by Rospotrebnadzor. In September 2024, the sanatorium’s medical licence was revoked, and the institution ceased operations.

On Tuesday, the newspaper Argumenty i Fakty reported that the only nurse working at the clinic allegedly lived at the sanatorium, where she kept meat and other products in the refrigerator meant for the storage of medicine.

According to the newspaper, the Kabarda–Balkaria’s Ministry of Health told the infected patients that the clinic was private and therefore had nothing to do with the department, while the regional department of Rospotrebnadzor advised them to seek help three months after the acute phase of the disease had passed. If the hepatitis becomes chronic during this time, the patients will be registered separately to the current queue of patients suffering from hepatitis C. In the meantime, the affected patients were told that they should look into treatment at their own expense.

‘Critical shortages‘ of protective equipment reported in Daghestan’s hospitals
Medical personnel in Daghestan are claiming that there is a critical lack of personal protective equipment (PPE), and that many of them are falling ill with COVID-19 as a result. ’Our entire staff works wearing homemade masks. For the sake of appearances, they handed out 200 so-called “anti-p…
OC MediaOC Media



Kabarda–Balkaria
North Caucasus
Russia
Health
Medicine
HIV/AIDS
Avatar
Elizaveta Chukharova
85 articles0 Followers

Liza was born and raised in Vladikavkaz and now lives in Prague. She has previously worked for RFE/RL, ASTRA, Belsat, and others. She is currently completing her Master's degree in Russian Studies at Charles University in Prague, specialising in the study of military and inter-ethnic conflicts in the North Caucasus. In her free time, Liza shoots feature films, writes about cinema, and travels — she has visited exactly 50 countries and is not going to stop there.

Related Articles

Ramzan Kadyrov with his family at the polling station. Screengrab from Telegram.
Chechnya

Little change after regional elections across North Caucasus

L
by Luiza Mchedlishvili

The United Russia party of President Vladimir Putin has won parliamentary majorities in two North Caucasus republics following elections which saw all current regional MPs keep their seats.  Voting began on 6 September for local elections throughout Russia, including in several parts of the North Caucasus.  These included the election of MPs to the parliaments of Kabarda-Balkaria and Karachay-Cherkessia. Separately, the heads of Kabarda-Balkaria and Ingushetia were elected by the local

Most Popular

News Stories

Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan sign action plan for 2025–2026

Tbilisi Court sentences Saakashvili to 9 years in prison

Employees of Nalchik sanatorium accused of infecting patients with HIV and hepatitis C

Lukashenka says Belarus supports ‘Georgia’s steps to defend its statehood and sovereignty’

Ramzan Kadyrov’s son Adam, 17, receives yet another award

Putin awards Order of Friendship to Azerbaijani Parliamentary Speaker Gafarova

Azerbaijani and Georgian parliaments sign memorandum of cooperation

Wednesday, 12 March 2025

Show more

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
The
CaucasusDaily BriefWednesday, 12 March 2025Members only

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org