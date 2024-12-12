EU’s top diplomat Kallas says discussions underway on sanctions and visa restrictions

The EU’s top diplomat, Kaja Kallas, said that sanctions and visa restrictions against Georgian officials were under consideration.

Kallas made the remarks ahead of the Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels, where developments in Georgia will also be discussed.

Kallas also said that there was a proposed list of individuals who could be targeted with sanctions for their involvement in violence against protesters and the opposition.

‘We have had those discussions […] we are 27 democracies with their own ideas, so it takes time,’ Kallas added, referring to potential measures the EU could take.