Father and son from Kabarda–Balkaria convicted for evading military service

A father and his son from Kabarda–Balkaria have been convicted and imprisoned for evading military service for more than five months.

According to Caucasian Knot, the Nalchik Garrison Military Court convicted Khachim Borsov and his son Charim Borsov on Tuesday on charges of abandoning their unit or place of service during mobilisation.

The news outlet reported that the pair served in the same unit and had left its deployment point without permission in August 2024. They appeared ten days apart at the military investigation department in February. Both Borsovs admitted their guilt and ‘expressed regret for what they had done’.

According to Caucasian Knot, the father, Khachim Borsov, was conditionally released from imprisonment in exchange for serving in the military in the summer of 2020, where he was serving time for committing a ‘deliberate grave crime’.

Russia has been recruiting convicted criminals to serve in its full-scale invasion of Ukraine — a practice first introduced by the Wagner Group, a formerly privately owned military company founded by the Russian oligarch Yevgeny Prigozhin.

The court gave the father a partially reduced sentence of six years and 15 days in a maximum security penal colony, while Charim Borsov was handed a five-year prison sentence.

According to Caucasian Knot, at least 243 soldiers from Kabarda–Balkaria have been officially recognised as killed in action in Ukraine as of May.





