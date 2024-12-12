Media logo

Foreign diplomats attend trial of detained activist court session

According to local media, representatives of the diplomatic corps from six countries are attending the trial of activist Davit Gogilashvili, who was administratively detained during the 30 November protest.

According to the media, representatives of the embassies of the EU, the UK, Estonia, the Czech Republic, Denmark, and the Netherlands are attending the process.

Gogilashvili, according to IPN, was detained while returning home from a protest. He did not resist law enforcement officers.

Gogilashvili said he was unjustly detained and also unjustly physically assaulted, as a result of which he received a concussion and a broken nose.

Following a nine-hour wait in the isolation ward, he said he was then taken to the hospital.

