Media logo

Four opposition groups boycott Tbilisi City Council meeting

Avatar
by OC Media

All four major  opposition groups — Coalition for Changes, For Georgia, Unity — National Movement and Strong Georgia — have announced that they were boycotting today’s Tbilisi City Council session, where Kakha Kaladze, Tbilisi Mayor and Georgian Dream General Secretary, will present the annual budget for the city.

According to local media, Kaladze is also presenting his annual City Hall report. The session is being chaired by the Chair of the City Council, Giorgi Tkemaladze, who, according to media, stated that in eight years, they have not supported any budget of their opposition colleagues, media reported.

Avatar
OC Media
2770 articles0 Followers

Open Caucasus Media brings you news, commentary, multimedia, and podcasts from the North and South Caucasus.

Related Articles

List is empty

Most Popular

News Stories

Armenia proposes reduction in working hours

Memorial investigation reveals Chechens are forcibly conscripted to fight in Ukraine

Tuesday, 24 December 2024

Georgia live updates | Protests continue as holiday season descends on Tbilisi

Russia designates two Chechen opposition bloggers as foreign agents

Monday, 23 December 2024

Georgia live updates | Zourabichvili invites Ivanishvili to discuss new elections

Georgia live updates | President Zourabichvili to address protesters

Show more
Media logoSubscribe to our newsletter

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo
Copyright © 2024 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Subscribe to our newsletter