Four opposition groups boycott Tbilisi City Council meeting

All four major opposition groups — Coalition for Changes, For Georgia, Unity — National Movement and Strong Georgia — have announced that they were boycotting today’s Tbilisi City Council session, where Kakha Kaladze, Tbilisi Mayor and Georgian Dream General Secretary, will present the annual budget for the city.

According to local media, Kaladze is also presenting his annual City Hall report. The session is being chaired by the Chair of the City Council, Giorgi Tkemaladze, who, according to media, stated that in eight years, they have not supported any budget of their opposition colleagues, media reported.