Friday, 11 April 2025

Regional * RFE/RL has reported that Kamil Zeynalli, an Azerbaijani fitness blogger, claimed on Azerbaijani television that the international search for him had been lifted ‘thanks to the efforts of our state’. Armenian authorities are yet to comment. Zeynalli was detained and then released in Moscow in February 2024 after Armenia placed him on an international wanted list on five criminal charges, including crimes against humanity, war crimes, and recruiting mercenaries. * The Council of Euro