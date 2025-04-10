Media logo
Daily Brief

Friday, 11 April 2025

Avatar
by OC Media
Media logo

Members’ Exclusive

Become an OC Media member and receive exclusive access to:

  • OC Insider Newsletter
  • The Caucasus Daily Brief
  • Early access to stories
  • Closed Discord community
  • Audio version of the articles
  • A Caucasus-themed gift

Support independent journalism in Caucasus

Become an OC Media member

Already a member?

Related Articles

Daily Brief

Thursday, 10 April 2025

Avatar
by OC Media

Regional * Since Wednesday, Armenia has refuted ceasefire violation accusations by Azerbaijan two times (one, two). * That same day, the EU Mission in Armenia announced that starting from March, they had ‘increased the number of night patrols’ along the Armenian side of the shared border with Azerbaijan ‘to enhance nighttime security and safety and relieve possible tensions’. The move came following continued reports of Azerbaijani gunfire at night. Armenia * On Wednesday, special forces

Daily Brief

Wednesday, 9 April 2025

Avatar
by OC Media

Regional * On Wednesday, Armenia refuted Azerbaijani accusations of firing towards its positions the evening prior. Armenia * RFE/RL has reported that in the last few days, aside from Syunik, where the residents of border villages hear shootings on a daily basis every night, shootings were heard in the Armenian border villages of Kut in the Gegharkunik region and Movses in the Tavush region. * On Thursday, Armenian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Ani Badalyan responded to Azerbaijani demand

Daily Brief

Tuesday, 8 April 2025

Avatar
by OC Media

Regional * RFE/RL has reported that Kamil Zeynalli, an Azerbaijani fitness blogger, claimed on Azerbaijani television that the international search for him had been lifted ‘thanks to the efforts of our state’. Armenian authorities are yet to comment. Zeynalli was detained and then released in Moscow in February 2024 after Armenia placed him on an international wanted list on five criminal charges, including crimes against humanity, war crimes, and recruiting mercenaries. * The Council of Euro

Daily Brief

Monday, 7 April 2025

Avatar
by OC Media

Regional * RFE/RL reported that on Friday night, there has been shooting in the direction of Khnatsakh, Syunik. Administrative head Seyran Mirzoyan said that shooting has ‘been more intense in the previous days’. * The Azerbaijani pro-government media outlet APA reported that on Saturday, Azerbaijan's Defence Minister Zakir Hasanov, ‘assigned specific tasks to the relevant officials to ensure that the Azerbaijan Army units remain prepared to respond swiftly to any provocation at any time’.

Most Popular

News Stories

PACE passes critical resolution on Georgia, again

Kremlin propagandist Simyonan says Armenia ‘won’t exist’ without friendly ties with Russia

Friday, 11 April 2025

For Georgian Dream, murderous Soviet soldiers and anti-government protesters are the same

Georgian Football Federation fined in response to poor fan behaviour during match with Armenia

Armenians accuse Foreign Ministry of justifying ethnic cleansing of Nagorno-Karabakh

Moscow resident goes on hunger strike in Makhachkala demanding end to unlawful prosecution

In a reported first, Armenia and Iran hold joint military exercises

Show more

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
The
CaucasusDaily BriefFriday, 11 April 2025Members only

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org