Gagloev dissolves South Ossetian government

South Ossetian President Alan Gagloev has dissolved the government, issuing an order on Wednesday that requested the resignation of Prime Minister Konstantin Dzhussoev.

Until the cabinet of ministers agrees on the formation of a new government, Deputy Prime Minister Dzambolat Tadtaev will take over as prime minister.

There was no specific reason given for the dissolution of the government.

At the same time, there has been speculation in opposition-aligned Telegram channels that Gagloev may be attempting to use Dzhussoev as a fall guy, blaming him for the apparent ‘disappearance’ of some ₽2.5 billion ($930 million) in development funds from the Kremlin.

Dzhussoev had served as prime minister since 2022, following Gagloev’s victory in the presidential election.

For ease of reading, we choose not to use qualifiers such as ‘de facto’, ‘unrecognised’, or ‘partially recognised’ when discussing institutions or political positions within Abkhazia, Nagorno-Karabakh, and South Ossetia. This does not imply a position on their status.