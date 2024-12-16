Georgia live updates | Backlash against government enter 19th day

We continue our live coverage of the fallout and widespread protests over Georgia’s EU accession U-turn.

Prosecutor’s Office reportedly seeks bail for opposition politician Elisashvili

Publika has reported that the Prosecutor's Office has filed a motion to bail opposition politician Aleko Elisashvili out of detention.

Police detained Strong Georgia member Aleko Elisashvili on 4 December in Tbilisi, following a scuffle outside the Courtyard by Marriott Hotel on Liberty Square, where the opposition was meeting.

Elisashvili, who is an MP, was reportedly detained for attacking Ali Babayev, a Georgian Dream member. Babayev claimed that Elisashvili first insulted and then physically assaulted him. Elisashvili’s charges counted as a criminal offence, meaning that he can get charged and prosecuted for them regardless of his status as MP.

Elisashvili's party claims that he was provoked and that he was the ruling party’s ‘personal prisoner’. Elisashvili’s lawyer also said that he was provoked, noting that the opposition politician was the target of an attack and that he was defending himself.

Head of Russia’s police union praises Georgian police, inspects ‘illegal protests’ in Tbilisi

Alex Lobarev, the head of Russia's police trade unions, wrote on social media that he was in Tbilisi on a business trip to get acquainted with ‘illegal anti-government protests’ there.

Lobarev claimed he was invited by ‘colleagues’ in Georgia, but did not specify on whose invitation he allegedly visited.

He expressed negative attitudes toward the pro-European protests, praised the Georgian police, and claimed that ‘the majority of Georgians have a negative attitude toward the demonstrators’.

In his post, dated 10 December, Lobarev attached photos of the protests, riot police, and a selfie of him with protesters in the background.

Georgian Dream calls Lithuania and Estonia’s sanctions ‘anti-Georgian’

The Georgian government has harshly criticised Lithuania and Estonia for sanctioning Georgian officials, including Prime Minister Kobakhidze.

In a statement, the government emphasised that it could take retaliatory measures against this ‘anti-Georgian decision’, but it will not do so ‘out of respect for the Lithuanian and Estonian people’.

‘Our decision is to maintain a one-sided friendship regime with both countries’, the statement read.

The government also claimed that Estonia and Lithuania are states with the ‘most restricted sovereignty’ within the EU and that their governments act not on behalf of their people but under the influence of a ‘foreign country’s administration’, contrary to ‘their own dignity’. That ‘foreign country’ is not specified in the statement.

The sanctions imposed by Estonia and Lithuania are linked to violence against demonstrators, journalists, and opposition members during ongoing pro-European protests in Georgia.

Marches and protests scheduled for today

Several protesters are scheduled to take place in Tbilisi and across Georgia today, as protests against the government’s decision to suspend EU integration enter their 19th day.

Generations for the Country, a platform that publishes protest material, has reported that at least 10 protests are scheduled for today in Tbilisi. The first, titled Neighbourhood March, began at 08:00 in front of the State University Metro Station.

Couriers will hold a protest march starting from the Ministry of Health and Labour to Tbilisi City Court, in solidarity with a courier who was ‘unlawfully detained by a violent system’. One more protest will also take place at the ministry under the slogan ‘health and life are everyone’s right’.

At noon, a grandparents’ march to parliament will kick off from Rustaveli Metro Station under the slogan ‘For our grandchildren! For a European Future! For our dignified old age!’

Protests are also planned by filmmakers and cinema enthusiasts, literary figures, and hosts from Airbnb, Booking.com, and Expedia under the slogan ‘Host the EU!’

Protests in front of parliament are set to renew at 19:00.

Key events from yesterday: