Become an OC Media MemberSupport independent journalism in the Caucasus:
Join Today
Media logo
Georgia live updates | Day 20 of mass protests against government’s EU U-turn
LIVE Updates

Georgia live updates | Day 20 of mass protests against government’s EU U-turn

We continue our live coverage of the fallout and widespread protests over Georgia’s EU accession U-turn.

Share:
Copied!

A protester holds a sign saying ‘You won't succeed!!! Russian scenariooo. This is Georgiaaa’. 16 December 2024. Photo: Mariam Nikuradze/OC Media.

KEY UPDATES

  • Key events from yesterday

Latest News

O
by OC Media

Kobakhidze: suspension of visa-free regime for diplomatic passport holders is an ‘anti-Georgian’ decision

O
by OC Media

Police detain two people

O
by OC Media

European Parliament President sends invite to Zourabichvili

Read more
O
by OC Media

Key events from yesterday:

Georgia
Georgia’s EU U-turn
Georgian Dream
Georgia–EU Relations

Related Articles

Georgia rejects asylum request from family of detained Azerbaijani activist
Azerbaijan

Georgia rejects asylum request from family of detained Azerbaijani activist

A
Aytan Farhadova

Georgia has rejected the asylum request of Nurana Ashurova, the wife of a detained Azerbaijani activist, claiming that she would be safe in Azerbaijan despite there being a warrant for her arrest in her home country. Ashurova has said that she received the rejection from the Migration Department on 29 November. ‘They informed me that my request for recognition as a political refugee was denied because no harm will come to me if I return to Azerbaijan’, Ashurova told OC Media. Ashurova’s husba

Marches and protests scheduled for today

O
OC Media

Several protesters are scheduled to take place in Tbilisi and across Georgia today, as protests against the government’s decision to suspend EU integration enter their 19th day. Generations for the Country, a platform that publishes protest material, has reported that at least 10 protests are scheduled for today in Tbilisi. The first, titled Neighbourhood March, began at 08:00 in front of the State University Metro Station. Couriers will hold a protest march starting from the Ministry of Healt

Georgian Dream elects ex-footballer and Ivanishvili loyalist as new president
2024 Georgian presidential elections

Georgian Dream elects ex-footballer and Ivanishvili loyalist as new president

S
Shota Kincha

Georgia’s Central Election Commission (CEC) has declared former footballer and member of the anti-western political party People’s Power Mikheil Kavelashvili as the next Georgian President following Saturday’s presidential elections. Kavelashvili is expected to take up office on 29 December. According to the CEC, Kavelashvili received 224 votes from the 300-member electoral college, with most of the remaining members, representing the opposition, boycotting the process. Among those boycotting

Most Popular

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo
Copyright © 2024 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Subscribe to our newsletter