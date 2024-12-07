Georgia live updates | More detained as protests continue against halting of EU membership bid

We continue our live coverage of the fallout and widespread protests that have come in the wake of Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze’s announcement that Georgia would be halting its EU accession process.

Estonian MP reiterates call for sanctions and new elections

The Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Estonian Parliament, Marko Mihkelson, has called for sanctions on ‘Russian oligarch Ivanishvili and his puppet government in Georgia’ and for ‘new and free elections’. Mihkelson also criticised Finland and Austria for meeting with ‘Georgia’s self-proclaimed foreign minister’.

Every day matters. The free people of Georgia 🇬🇪 are waiting for support from Western countries. The best course of action is to impose sanctions on the Russian oligarch Ivanishvili and his puppet government in Georgia, and to push for the organization of new and free elections.… https://t.co/Be7dXOgDPC — Marko Mihkelson (@markomihkelson) December 6, 2024

GYLA: rally dispersals have entered a ‘new stage of police terror’

The Georgian Young Lawyers Association (GYLA) has released a statement calling the dispersal of the rally last night a ‘new stage of police terror’.

GYLA noted that police officers again illegally searched people at the Liberty Square metro station, going beyond a ‘superficial check’, which indicated that ‘police officers are massively executing an illegal order to intimidate the demonstrator’.

‘The methods — searching people exiting the subway, ambushing peaceful people leaving the rally — were aimed at intimidating citizens and creating obstacles for them to reach the place of peaceful assembly’, GYLA wrote.

Their statement also addressed the reports of unknown individuals with firearms that confronted protesters last night.

‘The faces of the attackers are clearly visible in the footage, therefore they can be easily identified, however, the events that have developed in recent days, as well as the use of such criminal practices in April-May 2024, convince us that state institutions are acting in alliance with physical groups’, GYLA wrote.

They emphasised that the ‘systemic and violent repression against the civilian population should be assessed as a crime against humanity, which could serve as a basis for an appeal to the International Criminal Court’.

University of Georgia lecturer detained

Mtavari Arkhi has reported that Archil Jangirashvili, a lecturer at the University of Georgia, has been detained. The media outlet stated that his relatives have not received any information and that his current whereabouts are unknown.

Dutch citizen detained

Wietse de Geyter, a Dutch citizen, has been detained after exiting a cab as police dispersed protesters on Rustaveli Avenue early this morning.

My friend Wietse got arrested tonight (see the video of his arrest in the comment below). We got out of the cab, he just stood there and got taken away. No reason at all. Goes without saying that his arrest is illegal. Set him free now (and all the others). @OCMediaorg pic.twitter.com/CbZ1gotfWU — Jarron Kamphorst (@JarronKamphorst) December 7, 2024

Coalition for Change MP briefly detained

Tsotne Koberidze, a member of the opposition Girchi — More Freedom party who was elected as part of the Coalition for Change, was briefly detained last night during the dispersal of a protest rally on Rustaveli Avenue.

According to Koberidze, who spoke to local media outlet Publika, he was searched and beaten after being detained.

‘They took some photos with me and said, “We're cheering you on, when are you going to save the country?”, mocking me. Then they took me to Chichinadze Street, made me stand in the middle and beat me there, they beat me for about a minute’, Koberidze said.

He added that police also took his phone and when he refused to give the passcode, they kicked him in the face while swearing at him.

He was released after the police found out he had parliamentary immunity.

While three major opposition groups, including Coalition for Change, have applied to have their parliamentary lists annulled by the Central Election Commission, this annulment is pending approval from parliament. Until then, all opposition MPs legally enjoy immunity from arrest and prosecution unless committing a criminal act.

Key events from yesterday: