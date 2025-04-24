Media logo
Georgia

Georgia tightens entry rules for citizens of 17 countries

Avatar
by OC Media
Tbilisi International Airport. Photo: Mariam Nikuradze/OC Media.
Tbilisi International Airport. Photo: Mariam Nikuradze/OC Media.

Rely on OC Media? We rely on you too.

Amidst the current global turmoil, small news outlets like ours could be the first to close. Help us get off grants and become the first reader-funded news site in the Caucasus, and keep telling the stories that matter.

Become a member

The Georgian government has decided to tighten entry rules for the citizens of 17 countries: Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Ghana, Ethiopia, Eritrea, Yemen, Cameroon, Côte d'Ivoire, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Morocco, Nigeria, Pakistan, Somalia, Syria, Sudan, Tanzania, and Uganda.

The government resolution to do so was amended on 17 April and will come into effect on 16 May.

According to the amendment, citizens of the listed countries will no longer be allowed to enter Georgia if their visas or residence permits from Gulf countries, including Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia,and the UAE, have a validity of less than one year on the day they cross into Georgia.

Georgia sometimes makes acquiring visas difficult for citizens of certain countries; Syrian nationals, for example, are usually unable to visit Georgia without having residence permits from the US, the EU, or Gulf countries.

The Interior Ministry clarified on Thursday that ‘the changes serve to tighten the right to visa-free entry to Georgia for citizens of certain countries and serve to combat illegal migration’.

The Interior Ministry said that before the amendment, citizens of the listed countries had the right to enter Georgia even before the amendments were made, if they held a visa or residence permit from a Gulf country.

‘However, the validity period of the visa was not established, therefore, the requirements for the mentioned countries have been tightened’, the statement read.

The amendments will not affect citizens of these 17 countries that have valid visas or residence permits from any of the 50 countries listed by the government, and should be able to stay in Georgia twice a year, for 90 to 180 days each.

Under current legislation, citizens of 94 countries can enter Georgia without a visa. According to the law, they have the right to enter and stay in Georgia for a full year without a visa.

As for China, in 2023 Foreign Affairs Ministry stated that ‘citizens of the People’s Republic of China will be able to enter Georgia without a visa and stay in the territory of the country for 30 days, exclusively for tourism purposes’.

China drops visa restrictions for Georgian citizens
Georgian citizens will soon be able to visit China for up to 30 days without a visa, the latest in a series of diplomatic agreements between the two countries. Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze announced the visa liberalisation act in a cabinet meeting on Monday, with Economy Minister Levan Davitashvili stating after the meeting that China would instate the visa-free regime ‘in a matter of days’. Kobakhidze described the move as ‘an innovative and practical result’ of the strategi
OC MediaTata Shoshiashvili
Georgia
Georgian Dream
Immigration
Avatar
OC Media
3167 articles0 Followers

Open Caucasus Media brings you news, commentary, multimedia, and podcasts from the North and South Caucasus.

Related Articles

Irakli Gharibashvili during his farewell briefing. Screengrab from official video.
Georgia

Georgian Dream chair and ex-Prime Minister Gharibashvili announces exit from politics

Avatar
by Mikheil Gvadzabia

Rely on OC Media? We rely on you too. Amidst the current global turmoil, small news outlets like ours could be the first to close. Help us get off grants and become the first reader-funded news site in the Caucasus, and keep telling the stories that matter. Become a member The chair of Georgian Dream and former Prime Minister Irakli Gharibashvili has announced his departure from politics. Speaking at a briefing in the ruling party office on Friday, Gharibashvili said he had ‘honor

Alt Info leaders in Moscow. Photo via Netgazeti
Georgia

After long delays, Georgia registers far‑right, pro‑Russian Alt Info’s new political party

Avatar
by Mikheil Gvadzabia

Rely on OC Media? We rely on you too. Amidst the current global turmoil, small news outlets like ours could be the first to close. Help us get off grants and become the first reader-funded news site in the Caucasus, and keep telling the stories that matter. Become a member The Public Registry of Georgia has registered a political party of the pro‑Russian, far‑right group Alt Info Georgia. The decision, finalised on Wednesday, was announced by the group whose previous party was dis

Most Popular

News Stories

Four Daghestanis accused of making explosives for planned attack

Kallas meets with Aliyev during controversial visit to Baku

Georgia tightens entry rules for citizens of 17 countries

White House omits the word ‘genocide’ on 110th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide

Georgian Dream chair and ex-Prime Minister Gharibashvili announces exit from politics

Friday, 25 April 2025

Under the red flag with a new design

Body of slain teenage Chechen who attacked police ‘remains unburied’ for two weeks

Show more

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
The
CaucasusDaily BriefFriday, 25 April 2025Members only

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org