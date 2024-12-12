Georgian Charter of Journalistic Ethics criticises police action toward Batumelebi editor

The Georgian Charter of Journalistic Ethics called on the Interior Ministry to prevent retaliation and threats against Eter Turadze, the editor of the online publication Batumelebi, by Grigol Beselia, Director of the Adjara Police Department, and Irakli Dgebuadze, Chief of Batumi Police.

According to the Charter, Turadze raised questions yesterday at a demonstration in front of the Constitutional Court in Batumi about possible sanctions towards those responsible for cracking down on protesters, leading to a confrontation with Beselia.

Beselia reportedly approached Turadze while she was performing her professional duties and used physical force to remove her from the area of the demonstration.