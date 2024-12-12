Media logo

Georgian Charter of Journalistic Ethics criticises police action toward Batumelebi editor

O
by OC Media

The Georgian Charter of Journalistic Ethics called on the Interior Ministry to prevent retaliation and threats against Eter Turadze, the editor of the online publication Batumelebi, by Grigol Beselia, Director of the Adjara Police Department, and Irakli Dgebuadze, Chief of Batumi Police.

According to the Charter, Turadze raised questions yesterday at a demonstration in front of the Constitutional Court in Batumi about possible sanctions towards those responsible for cracking down on protesters, leading to a confrontation with Beselia.

Beselia reportedly approached Turadze while she was performing her professional duties and used physical force to remove her from the area of the demonstration.

O
OC Media
2592 articles0 Followers

Open Caucasus Media brings you news, commentary, multimedia, and podcasts from the North and South Caucasus.

Related Articles

List is empty

Most Popular

News Stories

Kadyrov offers support to new Syrian authorities

More than 600 businesses sign statement calling for new elections

Tuesday, 17 December 2024

Georgia live updates | Day 20 of mass protests against government’s EU U-turn

Azerbaijan renews calls for restrictions on Armenian military and removal of EU monitors

Georgia rejects asylum request from family of detained Azerbaijani activist

Russian authorities charge Yangulbaev’s detained mother with assaulting prison guard

Georgia live updates | Backlash against government enter 19th day

Show more
Media logoSubscribe to our newsletter

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo
Copyright © 2024 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Subscribe to our newsletter