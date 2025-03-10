Media logo
Georgia

Georgian Dream’s Mdinaradze claims Baltics and Scandinavia are controlled by the ‘global war party’ and ‘deep state’

Avatar
by Nate Ostiller
Mamuka Mdinaradze speaking during a briefing in Parliament. Screengrab via Facebook.
Mamuka Mdinaradze speaking during a briefing in Parliament. Screengrab via Facebook.

The Trump/Musk cuts could shut us down — permanently

You can help us survive with a monthly membership or a single donation for as little as $5. In a world drowning in disinformation, your support means we can continue bringing you the real, fact-checked stories that matter.

Become a member

In a post on Facebook on Monday, Georgian Dream’s parliamentary leader Mamuka Mdinaradze escalated the ruling party’s hostile rhetoric towards the Baltic states and Scandinavia, claiming that ‘there is no Lithuanian, Estonian, or Swedish government’, claiming that instead, officials from the country act ‘at the behest of the global war party [and] the deep state’.

Georgian Dream officials have routinely referenced the threat of the so-called ‘global war party’ and ‘deep state’, two nebulous terms for shadowy forces the ruling party claims have been trying to pull Georgia into war and overthrow the government.

The Baltics have been regularly singled out for verbal attacks by Georgian Dream, likely because the three countries have been the most outspoken critics of the ruling party’s policies in the EU, and have led the way in terms of punitive measures and sanctions in the bloc.

It is unclear what specifically prompted Mdinaradze’s latest outburst, but earlier in March, the Baltics imposed a new tranche of travel bans on Georgian officials.

In addition to claiming that the Baltic and Scandinavian governments are controlled by outside forces, Mdinaradze said they are the most ‘rude’ and accused them of ‘blatantly interfering in Georgia’s internal affairs, inciting radicalism, openly supporting artificial protests, and directly trying to encourage radical processes as much as possible’. He alleged that the end goal of such interference ‘is to overthrow the Georgian government, replace it with an agent, and establish full control over the government’.

Mdinaradze did not cite any evidence to support his claims.

Continuing with his commentary, Mdinaradze went through a laundry list of accusations, grievances, and conspiracy theories, reiterating oft-repeated claims made by Georgian Dream officials.

He again attacked the US Agency for International Development (USAID) and the National Endowment for Democracy (NED) — both of which are facing closure at the hands of US President Donald Trump and tech billionaire Elon Musk — claiming the organisations were funded and controlled by the global war party and the deep state, and were focused on trying to ‘overthrow governments’.

Mdinaradze added that now that USAID and NED are being shut down, their ‘mission has been taken over by the puppet “governments” of certain countries’.

‘The so-called donor organisations have been replaced by specific countries, namely Sweden, Norway, Estonia, and other sovereign EU member states’.

Other allegations and conspiracy theories

Mdinaradze also repeated common Russian propaganda talking points about its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, which have recently also been echoed by Trump and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who said in a recent interview that it is a ‘proxy war’ between Russia and the US.

Citing this comment, Mdinaradze said that Rubio had confirmed that global forces have ‘waged a proxy war against Russia through Ukraine’. He also added that Georgia was ‘punished’ for refusing to open a second front in the war, specifically claiming that attempts to overthrow the government were the primary punitive measure, followed by efforts to ‘to ruin Georgia economically’.

Although he praised Trump for fighting against the deep state, which has also been a common refrain of Trump’s own political rhetoric, Mdinaradze said ‘so far there are no signs of its defeat or even weakening’.

The true sign of the deep state’s potential defeat will be illustrated by the US approach toward Georgia, he concluded.

Georgian PM backs Trump after fractious Zelenskyi White House meeting
The Georgian prime minister’s comments sharply contrasted with the reactions from other European leaders and the Georgian opposition.
OC MediaNate Ostiller
Georgia
Georgian Dream
Sweden
Estonia
Lithuania
The United States
Global War Party
Deep State
Russia
Russian Invasion of Ukraine
Avatar
Nate Ostiller
45 articles0 Followers

Nate joined OC Media as an editor after a year at The Kyiv Independent, where he covered Ukraine, Russia, and the South Caucasus. He has a background in grant writing and reporting on post-Soviet geopolitics, with a focus on conflict-sensitive journalism and human rights.

Related Articles

Most Popular

News Stories

Students at Tbilisi’s Theatre and Film University end their sit-in

Russia adds Abkhazian journalist to foreign agent registry

Georgian Dream’s Mdinaradze claims Baltics and Scandinavia are controlled by the ‘global war party’ and ‘deep state’

Chiatura Management Company announces total suspension of underground mining

Rallies in support of Seda Suleymanova held in Moscow and Saint Petersburg

Independent media is just one step away from disappearing

Russia says Armenia will not be kicked out of the CTSO

Daghestan authorities admit Russia is blocking Telegram

Show more

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
The
CaucasusDaily BriefMonday, 10 March 2025Members only

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org