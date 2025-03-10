Georgian Dream’s Mdinaradze claims Baltics and Scandinavia are controlled by the ‘global war party’ and ‘deep state’

The Trump/Musk cuts could shut us down — permanently You can help us survive with a monthly membership or a single donation for as little as $5. In a world drowning in disinformation, your support means we can continue bringing you the real, fact-checked stories that matter. Become a member

In a post on Facebook on Monday, Georgian Dream’s parliamentary leader Mamuka Mdinaradze escalated the ruling party’s hostile rhetoric towards the Baltic states and Scandinavia, claiming that ‘there is no Lithuanian, Estonian, or Swedish government’, claiming that instead, officials from the country act ‘at the behest of the global war party [and] the deep state’.

Georgian Dream officials have routinely referenced the threat of the so-called ‘global war party’ and ‘deep state’, two nebulous terms for shadowy forces the ruling party claims have been trying to pull Georgia into war and overthrow the government.

The Baltics have been regularly singled out for verbal attacks by Georgian Dream, likely because the three countries have been the most outspoken critics of the ruling party’s policies in the EU, and have led the way in terms of punitive measures and sanctions in the bloc.

It is unclear what specifically prompted Mdinaradze’s latest outburst, but earlier in March, the Baltics imposed a new tranche of travel bans on Georgian officials.

In addition to claiming that the Baltic and Scandinavian governments are controlled by outside forces, Mdinaradze said they are the most ‘rude’ and accused them of ‘blatantly interfering in Georgia’s internal affairs, inciting radicalism, openly supporting artificial protests, and directly trying to encourage radical processes as much as possible’. He alleged that the end goal of such interference ‘is to overthrow the Georgian government, replace it with an agent, and establish full control over the government’.

Mdinaradze did not cite any evidence to support his claims.

Continuing with his commentary, Mdinaradze went through a laundry list of accusations, grievances, and conspiracy theories, reiterating oft-repeated claims made by Georgian Dream officials.

He again attacked the US Agency for International Development (USAID) and the National Endowment for Democracy (NED) — both of which are facing closure at the hands of US President Donald Trump and tech billionaire Elon Musk — claiming the organisations were funded and controlled by the global war party and the deep state, and were focused on trying to ‘overthrow governments’.

Mdinaradze added that now that USAID and NED are being shut down, their ‘mission has been taken over by the puppet “governments” of certain countries’.

‘The so-called donor organisations have been replaced by specific countries, namely Sweden, Norway, Estonia, and other sovereign EU member states’.

Other allegations and conspiracy theories

Mdinaradze also repeated common Russian propaganda talking points about its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, which have recently also been echoed by Trump and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who said in a recent interview that it is a ‘proxy war’ between Russia and the US.

Citing this comment, Mdinaradze said that Rubio had confirmed that global forces have ‘waged a proxy war against Russia through Ukraine’. He also added that Georgia was ‘punished’ for refusing to open a second front in the war, specifically claiming that attempts to overthrow the government were the primary punitive measure, followed by efforts to ‘to ruin Georgia economically’.

Although he praised Trump for fighting against the deep state, which has also been a common refrain of Trump’s own political rhetoric, Mdinaradze said ‘so far there are no signs of its defeat or even weakening’.

The true sign of the deep state’s potential defeat will be illustrated by the US approach toward Georgia, he concluded.