fbpx
Support Us

Georgian Dream rushes through controversial amendments outlawing ‘obscenity’

19 October 2023
Photo: Mariam Nikuradze/OC Media.
The link is copied
Support Us

The ruling Georgian Dream party has rushed through controversial amendments outlawing the broadcast of ‘obscenity’ on TV and radio. Media rights groups have warned the law could be used by the government to further crack down on media freedom in the country.

The clause outlawing ‘obscenity’ was not included in the original draft of the amendments, appearing publicly only after the bill passed its first reading in parliament on Wednesday. The amendments were then pushed through in an expedited manner, passing both their second and third readings in parliament on Thursday.

This story will be updated…

By Tata Shoshiashvili

Related Posts

Pro-Palestine protesters ‘issued military summons’ in Daghestan
North Caucasus

Pro-Palestine protesters ‘issued military summons’ in Daghestan

Georgian Dream fails to impeach President Zurabishvili
Salome Zurabishvili

Georgian Dream fails to impeach President Zurabishvili

Chechen denied asylum in Switzerland as authorities deem Chechnya ‘safe’ for his return
Chechnya

Chechen denied asylum in Switzerland as authorities deem Chechnya ‘safe’ for his return

Fierce, independent journalism

Let’s be honest, the media situation in the Caucasus is grim. Every day we are accused of ‘serving the enemy’ whoever that enemy may be. Our journalists have been harassed, arrested, beaten, and exiled. But nevertheless, we persevere. For us this is a labour of love. Unfortunately, we cannot run OC Media on love alone, journalism is expensive and funding is scarce. Our sole mission is to serve the interests of all peoples of the region. You can support us today for as little as $1 a month and join us in the fight for a better Caucasus.

Support Us