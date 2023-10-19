Georgian Dream rushes through controversial amendments outlawing ‘obscenity’

The ruling Georgian Dream party has rushed through controversial amendments outlawing the broadcast of ‘obscenity’ on TV and radio. Media rights groups have warned the law could be used by the government to further crack down on media freedom in the country.

The clause outlawing ‘obscenity’ was not included in the original draft of the amendments, appearing publicly only after the bill passed its first reading in parliament on Wednesday. The amendments were then pushed through in an expedited manner, passing both their second and third readings in parliament on Thursday.

This story will be updated…