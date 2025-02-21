Georgian Dream simplifies procedure for electing Central Election Commission members

The ruling Georgian Dream party has initiated a legislative package that would allow the parliamentary majority to elect members of the Central Election Commission (CEC) and its chair with a simple majority, instead of the currently required 90 votes.

The amendment came as part of a legislative package containing amendments to 14 different laws introduced by Georgian Dream on Monday.

Parliament currently elects members of the CEC based on amendments adopted in February 2024, through which Georgian Dream introduced a phased voting system in parliament’s election of the CEC’s chair and non-partisan members. Through the system, if the parliamentary majority is unable to gather the 90 votes needed to elect the new chair, parliament can pass a motion to elect a chair or member with a simple majority of 76 votes.

The new rules Georgian Dream seeks to adopt would allow the parliamentary majority to elect the CEC’s members and chair with a simple majority vote.

Georgia’s Parliament currently has no opposition representation except for Giorgi Gakharia’s For Georgia party, which has 12 MPs boycotting all sessions. Gakharia served as a former prime minister under Georgian Dream between 2019–2021.

In the beginning of February, the parliamentary majority expelled 49 opposition MPs — who were also boycotting all sessions — from parliament. The expelled MPs belonged to the Unity — National Movement, Strong Georgia, and Coalition for Change groups. Without them, parliament officially only has 101 members.

Speaking to OC Media, constitutional lawyer Vakhushti Menabde said that parliament’s full composition is 150 members, and that Georgian Dream would need at least 76 votes to elect CEC members.

They currently have 89 members between them and their offshoot parliamentary groups.