Georgian Dream’s ‘alternative facts’ machine

by Nate Ostiller
OC Insider

Nine years of pressure

Avatar
Aytan Farhadova

‘Shirin and the girls were detained’ was a phrase first whispered in 2015 while Meydan TV staff were being trained in Ukraine. I was working with them at the time. The news shocked everyone, and as I remember one of my colleagues arguing with everyone after hearing this news while we were in the office of the Ukraine media outlet Nashi Qroshi. This month, a similar refrain was uttered when Meydan TV journalist Aysel Umudova sent a voice message on Telegram saying ‘Aytaj, Khayala, Aynur, Natig

OC Insider

Cutting the aid of those in need

Avatar
Arshaluys Barseghyan

Last week brought bad news for Nagorno-Karabakh Armenians. For a little over a year, the 100,000 refugees who lost their homes have been relying on government aid to cover rent and utilities in Armenia. Rental prices, which skyrocketed after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, have left Nagorno-Karabakh Armenians with little choice but to pay increased rents, especially in and around Yerevan, where they prefer to stay for work, education, and other opportunities. The aid is modest — just ֏50,00

OC Insider

How police violated my rights as a journalist

Avatar
Mariam Nikuradze

On Tuesday, police dispersed an opposition-organised protest outside Tbilisi State University. It was the second night protesters were blocking Ilia Chavchavadze, Melikishvili, and Varaziskhevi streets, a major crossroads. Police didn’t issue a warning about the dispersal in advance; they only gave a verbal warning to protest organisers on the site 15 minutes in advance. The dispersal started at around 7:00 in the morning. Thousands of police officers started moving to clear the intersection

OC Insider

Climate change conference or authoritarian circus?

Avatar
Aytan Farhadova

Last week, as COP29 descended on Baku, I came across a video posted by economist Toghrul Mashalli on his Facebook account. In the video, he was talking about how he saw a foreigner walking on the streets of Baku in the evening. He overheard the foreigner filming a video of the street for his friend. ‘I love Baku. Look at this beautiful street. A wonderful city: no crowds, few cars, quiet’, the foreigner was telling his friend. Mashalli said that he wanted to go up to the man and tell him tha

