Georgian Government offers to transfer Saakashvili to military hospital

19 November 2021
Mikheil Saakashvili in Rustavi Prison. Photo: IPN.
Georgian Justice Minister Rati Bregadze has offered to transfer former president Mikheil Saakashvili, who is on hunger strike, to a military hospital in Gori.

The move follows growing pressure from domestic and international critics over reports of Saakashvili’s declining health, and reported shortfalls in the medical facility at the Gldani prison where he is currently being held.

It falls short of demands by Georgian opposition parties as well as the Public Defender’s Office to transfer the former president to a civilian hospital. Rumours of his possible transfer to the military hospital in Gori have previously emerged, and the proposal has been rejected by Saakashvili himself.

Saakashvili has been on hunger strike since his arrest in Tbilisi on 1 October, a day before the second round of local elections. After his health began to deteriorate, the penitentiary authorities moved him from prison in Rustavi to Gldani prison in Tbilisi. 

Bregadze added that Saakashvili would be returned to Rustavi Prison, a city adjacent to the capital Tbilisi, after his recovery. 

The Justice Minister also warned that any attempt by his supporters to hinder his transportation or the work of doctors in Gori would result in the former President being returned to prison in Gldani, Tbilisi. 

Minutes before the announcement, supporters of the United National Movement, the party Saakashvili founded, as well as the Girchi — More Freedom, Lelo, and Droa parties gathered in downtown Tbilisi to demand Saakashvili’s transfer to a civilian hospital.

On 1 November, Nika Gvaramia, one of Saakashvili's lawyers, claimed that there was a plan to transport him to a hospital in Gori where he could be kidnapped by ‘Ossetian special forces’. Gvaramia is also the director of the TV channel Mtavari and was previously a minister in Saakashvili’s government.

This story will be updated.

By Shota Kincha

Fierce, independent journalism

