Georgian opposition leader Gigi Ugulava sentenced to 3 years for embezzlement

Opposition leader and former Mayor of Tbilisi Gigi Ugulava has been found guilty of embezzling ₾48 million ($17 million) and sentenced to three years and two months in prison.

Georgia’s Supreme Court announced the decision on Monday without a court hearing, overturning a previous ruling by the appeals court.

Ugulava is the general director of European Georgia, the largest opposition party currently in parliament. The party was founded in January 2017 by members of the United National Movement unhappy at the leadership of former president Mikheil Saakashvili.

Ugulava’s lawyer had demanded one of the three Supreme Court judges, Shalva Tadumadze, be recused as a judge because he served as Prosecutor General when the Prosecutor’s Office appealed his sentence to the Court of Appeals.

The charges concerned the period when Ugulava served as Tbilisi Mayor, between 2005–2013. The Prosecutor’s Office claimed Ugulava and 5 of his employees embezzled ₾48 million in 2012 from the Tbilisi Development Fund, a municipal body established in 2010 to preserve Tbilisi’s cultural heritage.

Four out of five of the employees charged were also found guilty by the Supreme Court on Monday.

Ugulava previously served over a year in prison for abuse of power, and was released in 2017.

After announcing the ruling, Ugulava told journalists that the judges had simply executed a ruling made by the chair of the ruling Georgian Dream party, Bidzina Ivanishvili. He said that Ivanishvili ruled his ‘sentence for the term he has already served’ through Tadumadze.

‘This is an unjust, politically motivated ruling by Ivanishvili himself, executed by judges who didn’t even have time to read through the court files’, said Ugulava.

Several opposition parties said they would halt negotiations with Georgian Dream over electoral reforms in response to the ruling. Opposition groups have been demanding the ruling party deliver a fully-proportional system before October’s parliamentary poll, something the party promised in June.

Tamar Kordzaia, one of the leaders of the Republican Party, said the ruling was a ‘diktat’, while other opposition leaders, such as the Labour Party’s Shalva Natelashvili, said that the ruling would be met with demonstrations.