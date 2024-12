Groups of Georgians have formed a human ‘chain for unity for Georgia’ in various cities and towns of the country, including at Rustaveli and Red Bridges in Kutaisi, Batumi, where under heavy rain, local residents held hand-in-hand on the boulevard area, as well as in Zugdidi, Poti, Samtredia, Rustavi, Gori, Khashuri, Telavi, Gurjaani, and other localities.

The human chain in Kutaisi. Photo: Irakli Gvalia.

The human chain in Batumi. Photo: Batumelebi.

The human chain in Zugdid. Photo: Odishi TV.

The human chain in Poti. Photo: Daitove Poti.

The human chain in Samtredia. Photo: Daitove Samtredia.

The human chain in Rustavi. Photo: TV4

The human chain in Gori. Photo: Mtavari.tv.