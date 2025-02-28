Media logo
Georgia’s EU U-turn

Georgia’s democratic decline 4th steepest in world according to Economist Democracy Index

Avatar
by Nate Ostiller
Protesters gather in front of Georgia's Parliament building on 15 February 2025. Photo: Mariam Nikuradze/OC Media.
Protesters gather in front of Georgia's Parliament building on 15 February 2025. Photo: Mariam Nikuradze/OC Media.

Georgia experienced both the ‘steepest deterioration in the region in 2024’ and had the fourth largest decline across all 167 countries surveyed, according to the 2024 democracy index by the Economist Intelligence Unit.

While labelling several moves made by the ruling Georgian Dream party as contributing to the democratic backsliding, the report framed the actions as being related to Russia ‘indirectly’ playing a role in domestic politics.

The Economist specifically cited the controversial foreign agent law and the contested parliamentary elections in October, which it described as ‘marred by abnormalities, including pressure on journalists and NGOs and allegations of vote buying and ballot stuffing’.

Again referencing the larger geopolitical situation, the report said the election ‘became a contest between two opposing views of Georgia’s future direction, either towards Russia or the EU’.

The speed of Georgia’s democratic decline in 2024 came behind only Bangladesh, Tunisia, and Kuwait, according to the report.

The report gave Georgia a democracy score of 4.70 on a scale of 0-10, where 0 represents a fully authoritarian system and 10 represents a full democracy. This was down from 5.20 in the 2023 report and down from a high of 5.95 in 2013, a year after the ruling Georgian Dream party came to power. It was also the fifth worst score in Europe, ahead of only Belarus, Russia, Azerbaijan, and Turkey.

Neighbouring Armenia maintained its regional lead in the index, despite its score declining slightly from 5.42 to 5.35 in 2024. Armenia overtook Georgia in 2018, following the Velvet Revolution that swept Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to power.

Azerbaijan maintained its previous score of 2.80, with the report classifying the country as an Authoritarian state.

Georgian Parliament introduces bill to amend control of state theatres
The parliamentary majority has registered a package of draft laws and amendments, one of which is to amend the Law on Professional Theatres.
OC MediaOC Media
Georgia’s EU U-turn
Georgia
Georgian Dream
Human Rights
Democracy
Freedom of Assembly
Freedom of the Press
Freedom of Speech
Russia
Avatar
Nate Ostiller
38 articles0 Followers

Nate joined OC Media as an editor after a year at The Kyiv Independent, where he covered Ukraine, Russia, and the South Caucasus. He has a background in grant writing and reporting on post-Soviet geopolitics, with a focus on conflict-sensitive journalism and human rights.

Related Articles

Most Popular

News Stories

Georgia’s democratic decline 4th steepest in world according to Economist Democracy Index

Despite signing of strategic partnership pact, US halts projects in Armenia

Russian officials pledge support for Abkhazia in apparent attempt to sway presidential vote

10th independent Azerbaijani journalist arrested in Meydan TV case

Azerbaijan revokes accreditation of Bloomberg

Russian MP from Chechnya repeats promise to ‘destroy’ Chechen immigrants in Europe

Russia intelligence claims EU is funding Georgian demonstrators

Armenian government to provide $150 million loan guarantee for Amulsar gold mine

Show more

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
The
CaucasusDaily BriefFriday, 28 February 2025Members only

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org