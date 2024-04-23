fbpx

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus: Join today

Become a member

Georgia’s Foreign Agent Law Live | Papuashvili: EU funding is opaque

23 April 2024
Protesters against the draft foreign agent law outside the Georgian Parliament on 23 April 2024. Photo: Mariam Nikuradze/OC Media.
The link is copied
Subscribe to unlock this feature
Support Us

Live

The link is copied
Subscribe to unlock this feature
Support Us
36min ago
23/04/2024

German Foreign Affairs Committee chair: ‘I support the protests’

45min ago
23/04/2024

Shalva Papuashvili: Unfortunately, EU funding in Georgia is also opaque

Protests against the draft foreign agent law are continuing in Georgia, as the ruling Georgian Dream party pushes ahead with the controversial legislation.

Read more:

23 Apr 2024, 12:39

Demonstration scheduled for 19:00

According to local media, a demonstration against the draft foreign agent law will be held again today in front of the parliament at 19:00.

23 Apr 2024, 12:38

German Foreign Affairs Committee chair: ‘I support the protests’

The Chair of the Bundestag Foreign Affairs Committee, Michael Roth, posted on X yesterday in support for the protests against the bill.

‘I support the cross-party protest of [Georgia’s] civil society: the law is incompatible with [EU] values + endangers [Georgia’s] path to the EU’, he wrote.

He also said he had invited Georgia’s Ambassador to Germany, Levan Izoria, to discuss the draft foreign agent law.

23 Apr 2024, 12:35

EU foreign ministers discuss

RFE/RL’s Europe Editor, Rikard Jozwiak, posted on X that during yesterday’s  EU Foreign Ministers meeting, the idea of sending the ministers to Georgia or inviting Georgian foreign ministers to Brussels was discussed.

Georgia is awaiting a decision on the opening of accession negotiations by the end of the year.

23 Apr 2024, 12:31

US ‘concerned’

Robert Gilchrist, Senior Bureau Official for Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor at the US State Department, expressed the country’s concern about the reintroduction of the draft foreign agent law. 

‘If enacted, this draft legislation would harm civil society and civil society organisations that are working to improve the lives of Georgian citizens’, he said.

‘[It] will derail Georgia from its European path’, he added. ‘We are equally concerned this draft legislation would impede independent media organisations working to provide access for Georgian citizens to high-quality information.’

23 Apr 2024, 12:29

Shalva Papuashvili: Unfortunately, EU funding in Georgia is also opaque

Speaking to journalists, the Speaker of the Parliament, Shalva Papuashvili, said that EU funding in Georgia was ‘opaque’, local media reported.

‘When we talk about the law on transparency [the foreign agent law], we should know that it is based on the interest of the Georgian people. This may not be in the interests of others, especially those whose finances come to Georgia non-transparently. Unfortunately, EU funding in Georgia is also non-transparent’, he said.

Papuashvili also responded to yesterday’s criticism by the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell, claiming he was sure Borrell hadn’t read the draft law.

23 Apr 2024, 12:23

Borrell: ‘I repeat, [the foreign agent bill] is incompatible with EU values’

At a press conference following a meeting of EU Foreign Ministers in Luxembourg yesterday, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell, repeated the EU’s objection to the bill.

‘I repeat, [the law] is incompatible with the European Union values’, he said.

‘It was a commitment by the Georgian government to withdraw this project of law and not to present it again. This hasn’t been fulfilled’, Borrell stated.

Borrell added that the European Commission would present a report about the bill’s reintroduction.

 ‘We are very much concerned about the fact that this law has been presented again to the parliament [of Georgia]’, he said.

By OC Media

Related Posts

Border delimitation announcement prompts protest in Armenia
Armenia–Azerbaijan relations

Border delimitation announcement prompts protest in Armenia

Gubad Ibadoghlu released to house arrest
Azerbaijan

Gubad Ibadoghlu released to house arrest

Live updates | Georgian Government announces counter-rally in Tbilisi
Live Updates
Georgia’s Foreign Agent Law

Live updates | Georgian Government announces counter-rally in Tbilisi

The website is undergoing scheduled maintenance
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more