Georgia’s Foreign Agent Law Live | Papuashvili: EU funding is opaque

Protests against the draft foreign agent law are continuing in Georgia, as the ruling Georgian Dream party pushes ahead with the controversial legislation.

Demonstration scheduled for 19:00

According to local media, a demonstration against the draft foreign agent law will be held again today in front of the parliament at 19:00.

German Foreign Affairs Committee chair: ‘I support the protests’

The Chair of the Bundestag Foreign Affairs Committee, Michael Roth, posted on X yesterday in support for the protests against the bill.

‘I support the cross-party protest of [Georgia’s] civil society: the law is incompatible with [EU] values + endangers [Georgia’s] path to the EU’, he wrote.

He also said he had invited Georgia’s Ambassador to Germany, Levan Izoria, to discuss the draft foreign agent law.

EU foreign ministers discuss

RFE/RL’s Europe Editor, Rikard Jozwiak, posted on X that during yesterday’s EU Foreign Ministers meeting, the idea of sending the ministers to Georgia or inviting Georgian foreign ministers to Brussels was discussed.

The situation in 🇬🇪 was brought up today among 🇪🇺 foreign ministers. there was a call to send ministers to 🇬🇪for a visit or the Georgian foreign ministers to come to brussels for an upcoming EU foreign affairs council — Rikard Jozwiak (@RikardJozwiak) April 22, 2024

Georgia is awaiting a decision on the opening of accession negotiations by the end of the year.

US ‘concerned’

Robert Gilchrist, Senior Bureau Official for Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor at the US State Department, expressed the country’s concern about the reintroduction of the draft foreign agent law.

‘If enacted, this draft legislation would harm civil society and civil society organisations that are working to improve the lives of Georgian citizens’, he said.

‘[It] will derail Georgia from its European path’, he added. ‘We are equally concerned this draft legislation would impede independent media organisations working to provide access for Georgian citizens to high-quality information.’

Shalva Papuashvili: Unfortunately, EU funding in Georgia is also opaque

Speaking to journalists, the Speaker of the Parliament, Shalva Papuashvili, said that EU funding in Georgia was ‘opaque’, local media reported.

‘When we talk about the law on transparency [the foreign agent law], we should know that it is based on the interest of the Georgian people. This may not be in the interests of others, especially those whose finances come to Georgia non-transparently. Unfortunately, EU funding in Georgia is also non-transparent’, he said.

Papuashvili also responded to yesterday’s criticism by the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell, claiming he was sure Borrell hadn’t read the draft law.

Borrell: ‘I repeat, [the foreign agent bill] is incompatible with EU values’

At a press conference following a meeting of EU Foreign Ministers in Luxembourg yesterday, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell, repeated the EU’s objection to the bill.

‘I repeat, [the law] is incompatible with the European Union values’, he said.

‘It was a commitment by the Georgian government to withdraw this project of law and not to present it again. This hasn’t been fulfilled’, Borrell stated.

Borrell added that the European Commission would present a report about the bill’s reintroduction.

‘We are very much concerned about the fact that this law has been presented again to the parliament [of Georgia]’, he said.