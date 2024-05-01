Georgia’s Foreign Agent Law Live | Second hearing to continue after night of police violence

Protests are set to resume against the second plenary reading of the foreign agent law, after police used tear gas, stun grenades, and water cannons to violently disperse protesters.

Read more:

This article will be updated throughout the day.

Ombudsman visits injured politicians in hospital

Public Defender Levan Ioseliani visited detained politicians Levan Khabeishvili and party member Sofo Japaridze at the Ingorokva clinic, both of whom claim they were beaten by riot police. Ioseliani announced that he had sent information regarding their cases to the Special Investigative Service, which is tasked with dealing with abuse of force by public servants.

MP Aleko Elisashvili of the Citizens party, who gained public attention on 15 April for punching parliamentary majority leader Mamuka Mdinaradze during a discussion of the foreign agent law, was reportedly also beaten during the demonstration.

Online media again banned from parliament

Parliament has extended the ban on journalists from online media outlets entering parliament, as the second plenary hearing of the foreign agent bill continues. Online media have been refused parliamentary accreditation by the decision of Speaker Shalva Papuashvili for over two weeks, allegedly in the interests of ‘security’.

Journalists from TV media who have parliamentary accreditation are allowed inside the parliament.

Levan Khabeishvili remains in hospital

Levan Khabeishvili, the chair of the opposition United National Movement party, remains in hospital following facial surgery for injuries incurred after being beaten by riot police early on Wednesday morning.

Kakha Chelidze, Clinical Director of the Ingorokva Hospital, told Interpressnews that doctors ‘strictly recommend’ that the opposition leader remains in hospital for the time being.

Khabeishvili claimed tens of police officers beat him at the protest.

Key events from yesterday

Thousands protested outside Georgia’s parliament into the early hours of Wednesday morning, despite police attempts to disperse them using water cannons, tear gas, stun grenades, and brute force. Video footage shows protesters being beaten by police.

A number of protesters were detained, including the chair of the United National Movement (UNM) Levan Khabeishvili. Speaking after his detention, Khabeishvili appeared bloody and beaten, with several teeth missing.

Two protesters were detained in Zugdidi, west Georgia.

The second plenary hearing of the draft foreign agent law began amidst confrontation in parliament, with opposition MPs condemning the ruling party’s rhetoric at its rally on Monday night.