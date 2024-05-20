Georgia’s Foreign Agent Law Live | Parliament to vote on veto next week

Demonstrations continue over Georgia’s foreign agent law, with president Salome Zourabichvili vetoing the law over the weekend.
20 May 2024, 13:03
Georgian Dream to overrule veto next week
The speaker of parliament Shalva Papuashvili has announced the ruling party intends to overrule the President’s veto during a plenary session next week.
20 May 2024, 13:01
Fifty-four cases due in court today
According to Publika, Tbilisi City Court will today consider administrative charges against 54 people accused of illegally blocking a road as part of their protest against the foreign agent law.
20 May 2024, 13:00
Kobakhidze: their goal is the Ukrainisation of Georgia
Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze has stated at the government session that ‘one of the leaders of the demonstrations said a few days ago that he envies Ukrainians’.
‘I would say that this is not an accidental attempt, the main goal, the task that drives these people is the Ukrainisation of Georgia, that is, that Georgia shares the fate of Ukraine’, he claimed while not specifying who exactly he meant.
20 May 2024, 12:58
Offshore veto to be considered today in the parliament
Parliament is debating the President’s remarks on the Offshore Law at a session of the Budget and Finance Committee.
President Salome Zourabichvili vetoed the law on 3 May and returned the amendments to the Tax Code to the parliament with motivated remarks.
The President pointed out that the amendments created risked undermining investor confidence in Georgia.
[Read more: Georgian Dream eliminates taxes on offshore assets brought to Georgia]
20 May 2024, 12:49
Key events from the weekend
- President Salome Zourabichvili vetoed the foreign agent law on Saturday. The President added only one article, which states that the law would be effective within one day of its enactment and would be valid for just a single day. Parliament must now vote to adopt either this version or the one originally passed.
- Zourabichvili also said in an interview with the French publication La Tribune Dimanche that she was hoping to see French President Emmanuel Macron in Tbilisi on Georgia’s Independence Day, on 26 May.
- On Saturday, several dozen unknown people attacked a group of students who were waiting to picket Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze in the yard of Tbilisi State University.
- Luka Shvelidze, an activist and critic of the law, stated on Saturday that four unknown people were waiting for him outside his house and had attacked him.
- There have been widespread reports on social media of demonstrators against being summoned to court for various alleged offences, including criminal ones.
- Demonstrations continued over the weekend in Tbilisi.
