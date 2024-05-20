Georgia’s Foreign Agent Law Live | Parliament to vote on veto next week

Demonstrations continue over Georgia’s foreign agent law, with president Salome Zourabichvili vetoing the law over the weekend.

Read more:

Georgian Dream to overrule veto next week

The speaker of parliament Shalva Papuashvili has announced the ruling party intends to overrule the President’s veto during a plenary session next week.

Fifty-four cases due in court today

According to Publika, Tbilisi City Court will today consider administrative charges against 54 people accused of illegally blocking a road as part of their protest against the foreign agent law.

Kobakhidze: their goal is the Ukrainisation of Georgia

Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze has stated at the government session that ‘one of the leaders of the demonstrations said a few days ago that he envies Ukrainians’.

‘I would say that this is not an accidental attempt, the main goal, the task that drives these people is the Ukrainisation of Georgia, that is, that Georgia shares the fate of Ukraine’, he claimed while not specifying who exactly he meant.

Offshore veto to be considered today in the parliament

Parliament is debating the President’s remarks on the Offshore Law at a session of the Budget and Finance Committee.

President Salome Zourabichvili vetoed the law on 3 May and returned the amendments to the Tax Code to the parliament with motivated remarks.

The President pointed out that the amendments created risked undermining investor confidence in Georgia.

[Read more: Georgian Dream eliminates taxes on offshore assets brought to Georgia]

Key events from the weekend