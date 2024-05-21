Georgia’s Foreign Agent Law Live | US lawmaker to push for visa liberalisation in exchange for law’s withdrawal

The US is reportedly set to consider offering a substantial economic and security package to Georgia if the country withdraws the draft foreign agent law. The parliament on Monday announced that it would overrule the veto of the foreign agent law in next week’s plenary session.
US Congress to consider sanctions and visa liberalisation for Georgia
US Congressman Joe Wilson is set to this week table draft legislation that would offer a trade and security package if the foreign agent law is withdrawn, while putting forward sanctions against the Georgian government if its veto is overturned next week, as the ruling Georgian Dream party has promised.
POLITICO reports that the ‘MEGOBARI Act’ [მეგობარი — friend in Georgian] would ease visa restrictions on Georgians visiting the US, as well as providing ‘a robust preferential trade regime’ and improved military support to the country. Such measures would be dependent on withdrawing the law and showing ‘significant and sustained progress’ towards ensuring ‘fair and free’ elections and a robust democratic environment.
In an interview with The Hill, Wilson stated that the bill calls for identifying individuals for visa bans and sanctions, as well as reports to Congress on ‘nodes of improper influence, kleptocracy, and elite corruption’ in Georgia. It also calls for the US President's administration to report on Russian intelligence, Chinese influence, and ‘malign’ Chinese-Russian collaboration in the country, as well as on whether individuals have evaded international sanctions on Russia.
‘The situation in Georgia is heartbreaking. The Georgian people are an embodiment of freedom and continue to inspire Americans’, Wilson told The Hill.
Yesterday Politico reported that the US Congress could move to sanction Georgian officials and law enforcement and security figures, citing a leaked draft bill.
Assistant U.S. Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs James O’Brien last week warned that the US could sanction officials in Georgia over the foreign agent law.
21 May 2024, 12:26
