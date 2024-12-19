Georgia’s Foreign Ministry hosts Ambassadors’ Conference to discuss European integration

Georgia's Foreign Ministry has held an Ambassadors' Conference today to discuss the country's ‘foreign policy priorities’, including the EU integration process, with the heads of diplomatic missions abroad.

The Ministry reported that the participants ‘reviewed the progress already achieved and future plans regarding European and Euro-Atlantic integration’ and quoted Foreign Minister Maka Bochorishvili as saying that ‘the current government has laid a solid foundation to ensure the irreversibility of Georgia’s European future’.